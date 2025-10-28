nT-Tao Announces Jonathan Wurtele Joins Advisory Board to Strengthen Plasma & Accelerator Expertise

UC Berkeley physicist and CERN collaborator brings decades of plasma and beam physics leadership to compact fusion pioneer

TEL AVIV, Israel, Oct. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- nT-Tao , the compact fusion power company pioneering next-generation clean energy solutions, today announced that Jonathan S. Wurtele, Ph.D., has been appointed to its Advisory Board.

Dr. Wurtele joins at a pivotal time for nT-Tao as the company advances its fusion research capabilities and accelerates toward commercialization. His deep expertise in plasma physics, accelerator theory, and non-linear dynamics will enhance the technical guidance and strategic perspective available to the company's leadership team.

Jonathan Wurtele is a Professor of Physics at the University of California, Berkeley, where he conducts research on plasma and antihydrogen physics. He holds undergraduate degrees in Physics and Mathematics and a Ph.D. in Physics, all from UC Berkeley. After a decade at MIT, he returned to Berkeley in 1995 and has held a faculty appointment since.

Dr. Wurtele's research spans plasma and accelerator theory, beam dynamics, trapping and spectroscopy of antihydrogen, and nonlinear dynamics. He is a member of the ALPHA Collaboration at CERN, where his work contributes to precision measurements probing fundamental symmetries between matter and antimatter. His background also includes sabbaticals and collaborations at the Hebrew University, the Weizmann Institute, and the Sorbonne, as well as an appointment as a Foreign Research Fellow at Japan's Institute of Space and Astronautical Science. Beyond plasma physics, he contributed to the Berkeley Earth temperature analyses and co-authored an APS study examining the challenges of large-scale carbon dioxide removal from the atmosphere. Dr. Wurtele is an APS Fellow and co-recipient of the John Dawson Award for Excellence in Plasma Physics Research.

"Jonathan's appointment adds a rigorous scientific mind to our advisory team," said Oded Gour-Lavie, CEO and Co-Founder of nT-Tao. "His deep experience in the field, and his track record at the frontier of plasma and antimatter research, will sharpen our technical direction as we move the company closer to fusion energy realization."

"I am honored to join nT-Tao's advisory board at this important stage," said Dr. Jonathan Wurtele. "The challenge of confining high-temperature plasma and advancing fusion reactor design remains one of the frontiers in science and engineering. The nT-Tao team brings exceptional talent, innovation, and drive to this endeavor, and I look forward to supporting their continued progress as they pursue their R&D."

nT-Tao is developing a compact fusion reactor capable of generating 20 MW of clean, safe, and stable power, with a final system designed to be a distributed, scalable, and affordable solution. Engineered for scalability and rapid deployment, nT-Tao's solution is adaptable to a wide range of on- and off-grid energy needs, including distributed baseload power, data centers, industrial facilities, small islands, ships, remote facilities, and more. At the core of nT-Tao's breakthrough technology is a proprietary plasma heating method and an innovative magnetic topology, enabling significantly higher plasma densities. This unique approach, combined with fast development iterations, dramatically reduces the size, cost, and complexity of fusion energy reactors, bringing commercially viable fusion closer to reality. Co-founded by Oded Gour-Lavie, Doron Weinfeld, and Boaz Weinfeld, nT-Tao is on a mission to redefine the global energy landscape by developing a transformative nuclear fusion technology that will drive the transition toward a cleaner, decarbonized, and sustainable future. For more information, visit www.nt-tao.com and follow the company on LinkedIn and Twitter .

