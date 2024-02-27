nT-Tao Compact Fusion Energy Welcomes Dr. Eyal Hulata, Former Israeli National Security Advisor, to its Strategic Advisory Board

With a strong background in physics and decades of experience working in national security, Eyal brings a high level of global strategic insights to nT-Tao's mission of developing fusion energy to solve the global climate crisis

TEL AVIV, Israel, Feb. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- nT-Tao , the compact fusion energy company setting a new standard for the future of clean energy, today announced that Dr. Eyal Hulata has joined its Strategic Advisory Board. As the former head of the Israeli National Security Council, Eyal brings decades of national security experience and a strategic global outlook to nT-Tao as the company continues its mission of developing and commercializing a compact fusion energy solution.

Dr. Eyal Hulata is a distinguished figure in Israeli national security and intelligence, with a deep background that spans over two decades. He recently served as Israel's National Security Advisor and Head of the National Security Council under Prime Ministers Naftali Bennett and Yair Lapid. His tenure was notable for coordinating national efforts on Iran, managing the maritime border agreement with Lebanon, and co-heading the Strategic Consultation Group with US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan.

Before these high-level government positions, Eyal had an extensive career in Israel's intelligence community, where he served in several senior roles. His positions over the years included Head of the Policy Division, Head of the Technology Division, Head of Mission and member of the Executive Forum, and Head of Project Management Department in the Technology Division. This vast experience within Israel's intelligence community underscores his deep involvement in the strategic and technological aspects of Israel's national security. Beyond his government service, Hulata has also ventured into the private sector, serving as the Chief Product Officer of the Israeli fintech company Pagaya.

Currently, Hulata is a Senior International Fellow at the Foundation for Defense of Democracies (FDD), where he continues to contribute to discussions and analyses on national and international security.

Dr. Hulata is a graduate of the Israel Defense Forces elite technology leadership program, Talpiot, holding a B.S. in physics from the Hebrew University in Jerusalem, a PhD in physics from Tel Aviv University and an M.A. in public administration from the Harvard Kennedy School.

"We are very excited to have Dr. Eyal Hulata join our strategic advisory board," said Oded Gour-Lavie, CEO and Co-Founder of nT-Tao. "The global climate crisis is also a national security crisis, and having someone of Eyal's caliber on our team will further our mission of developing a compact, fusion energy solution. Eyal's strategic knowledge and vision will serve to forge more partnerships with key stakeholders around the world."

nT-Tao is pioneering a compact and scalable nuclear fusion solution aimed at significantly reducing reliance on fossil fuels and overcoming the limitations of existing renewable energy sources. nT-Tao's "dynamic stellarator" is a unique approach that includes a proprietary magnetic chamber topology that dramatically reduces energy loss and effectively maintains core temperature, enabling the creation of a Super Stabilized Confined Plasma. Additionally, nT-Tao's power supply technology is expected to enable plasma heating at densities orders of magnitude higher than other approaches. Coupled with its significantly reduced pulse length, nT-Tao's dynamic stellarator is also designed to enable an astounding increase in the rate of ion collisions and yield greater overall efficiency, resulting in a much smaller fusion reactor footprint. nT-Tao's compact fusion design - the size of a shipping container - will be scalable and easily integrated into a multitude of settings and power requirements. Once commercialized, its versatile design and independent solution will make it adaptable for everything from industrial facilities to small towns, to data centers, off-grid locations and much more.

"I am honored to be joining the advisory board of nT-Tao, Israel's first and only nuclear fusion energy company," said Dr. Eyal Hulata. "Israel has always punched above its weight when it comes to advanced technologies, and the path that nT-Tao is taking is sure to disrupt the fusion energy sector. I look forward to working with current and future partners in Israel and around the world to bring this critical energy source to life."

About nT-Tao

nT-Tao is redefining the global energy sector by engineering a compact and scalable nuclear fusion energy technology with the goal of achieving commercialization this decade. The company's proprietary ultra-fast plasma heating method will enable it to reach significantly higher densities than other fusion reactors, thereby making its fusion reaction orders of magnitude more effective and resulting in significantly greater efficiency of energy production than other leading solutions. Co-founded in 2019 by Oded Gour-Lavie, Doron Weinfeld, and Boaz Weinfeld, nT-Tao emerged from stealth in 2022 and is headquartered in Israel. For more information, visit www.nt-tao.com and follow the company on LinkedIn and Twitter .

SOURCE nT-Tao