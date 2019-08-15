NTAP CLASS ACTION DEADLINE: Bernstein Liebhard LLP Announces that a Securities Class Action Has Been Filed Against NetApp, Inc.

NEW YORK, Aug. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Bernstein Liebhard LLP, a nationally acclaimed investor rights law firm, announces that a securities class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of shareholders that purchased or acquired shares of NetApp, Inc. ("NetApp" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: NTAP) between May 22, 2019 and August 1, 2019, inclusive (the "Class Period"). The lawsuit filed in the United States District Court for the Northern District of California seeks to recover damages for NetApp investors under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

If you purchased NetApp securities, and/or would like to discuss your legal rights and options please visit NTAP Shareholder Class Action or contact Matthew E. Guarnero toll free at (877) 779-1414 or MGuarnero@bernlieb.com.

If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than October 15, 2019. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as lead plaintiff. If you choose to take no action, you may remain an absent class member.

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company's business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose: (1) that the Company was unable to close large deals within the quarter and that the deals were pushed out to subsequent quarters or downsized; (2) that, as a result, the Company's revenue would be materially impacted; (3) that, as a result, the Company would lower its fiscal 2020 guidance; and (4) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

On August 1, 2019, after the market closed, the Company reported preliminary first quarter 2019 adjusted earnings per share of $0.55 to $0.60, below the average estimate of $0.83, and net revenue of $1.22 billion to $1.23 billion, below the average estimate of $1.39 billion. Additionally, the Company lowered its 2020 outlook and expected net revenue to decline between 5% and 10% year-over-year.

On this news, the Company's share price fell as much as $11.67, or over 20%, to close at $46.04 per share on August 2, 2019, on unusually heavy trading volume.

