Ntarupt Announces 2021 Student Film Contest & Global Documentary Premiering on KERA-TV

DALLAS, Jan. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- North Texas Alliance to Reduce Unintended Pregnancy in Teens (NTARUPT), the leading teen pregnancy prevention non-profit in North Texas, announces the Texas television premiere of " Young Women Rising: Could Empowering Girls Transform the World? " on Friday, Jan. 8 at 7:30 p.m. CT on KERA-TV . The documentary will be repeated throughout January and February.

"Thousands of Dallas and North Texas teens and parents face a lack of quality sexual and reproductive health education and access to reproductive health resources. A deficit that leads to unintended teen pregnancies and opportunities interrupted for generations," says Terry Greenberg, Ntarupt CEO. "Our Ntarupt team is dedicated to disrupting this interruption and helping more teens thrive. To have our work spotlighted in this documentary humbles and excites us. Thank you to the Global Mosaic team and to KERA for premiering the film. And for our student film contest participant to be featured in the documentary is especially momentous. We hope everyone enjoys it and that it encourages more local teens to participate in our 2021 student film and scholarship contest."

About the Documentary

Ntarupt's work in teen pregnancy prevention has been featured on the global scale alongside changemakers in Mumbai, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Canada, West Virginia, and at the Texas Women's Foundation in Dallas (TWF). The documentary also features local high school students and filmmakers, as well as showcases footage from Dallas' Lincoln High School. It also features Ntarupt and Texas Women's Foundation's work with the Young Women's Initiative-Dallas (YWI-Dallas).

The film highlights how local organizations around the globe are finding creative solutions to support girls and young women, and create positive ripple effects that strengthen cities, counties and countries. The courageous work of women like Greenberg, as well as Neema Namadamu (the founder of Hero Women Rising ) are featured as examples of turning local challenges into opportunities. Viewers can also gain insights from well-known leaders that are featured such as Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg, Prime Minister of Canada Justin Trudeau, Nobel Peace Prize laureate Malala Yousafzai and Melinda Gates from the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation.

North Texans can watch and record the documentary at the following times on KERA-TV online or PBS Channel 13:

Friday, Jan. 8 at 7:30 p.m.

at Sunday, Jan. 10 at 3:30 a.m.

at Monday, Jan. 11 at 4:30 a.m.

at Thursday, Jan. 14 at 4:30 a.m.

at Sunday, Jan. 24 at 4:30 a.m.

at Monday, Feb. 1 at 11:30 p.m.

at Saturday, Feb. 13 at 4:30 a.m.

6th Annual Student Film Contest & Scholarships

Ntarupt announces its 2021 Student Film Contest and scholarships for Dallas-area youth. This year's film prompt asks teens to show how reproductive health can be impacted by factors such as race, ethnicity, income and/or location. The submission deadline: March 31, 2021. Each film will be judged by a distinguished panel of judges, and the top films will be screened at the event in April 2021. Click here for rules, prizes, and more .

Ntarupt will award scholarships to high school student film contest winners:

1st Place – $1000

2nd Place – $ 750

3rd Place – $ 500

School Dept. - $500

Upcoming Teen Pregnancy Prevention Virtual Panel

To complement the airing, we are continuing the conversation with the "Impact of Teen Pregnancy in Dallas & Around the Globe", the first global virtual panel to discuss the importance of educating and supporting young women to create a positive ripple effect to strengthen cities and countries. The panel will be hosted in February 2021 with forthcoming details announced on the Ntarupt Facebook page .

ABOUT

North Texas Alliance to Reduce Unintended Pregnancy in Teens (Ntarupt) is the sole organization in North Texas committed to bringing together community resources for both parents and teens with a focus on teen pregnancy prevention and sexual and reproductive health, which it has been doing since its inception in 2014. TalkAboutItDallas.com is an online resource from Ntarupt with funding provided by The City of Dallas, The United Way Ground Floor, and various private and public donations.

LINK TV

Founded in 1999, Link TV is an independent viewer-supported media organization dedicated to providing programs that engage and educate its audiences with unique perspectives and activate them to become involved in the world. Reaching more than 30 million U.S. satellite households nationally (on DIRECTV channel 375 and DISH Network channel 9410), Link TV connects American viewers with people at the heart of breaking events, organizations at the forefront of social change and the vibrant cultures of an increasingly global community.

KERA-TV

KERA is a community-supported media organization that delivers distinctive, relevant and essential content to North Texans. The mission of North Texas Public Broadcasting is to serve North Texans through public television, radio and multimedia resources that educate, engage, inspire, inform and entertain. KERA serves the fourth-largest population area in the country. Each week, more than 2.6 million people connect with KERA through our television and radio broadcast channels, websites, social media and mobile apps.

