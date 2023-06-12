NTCRI Exhibition Tour in the USA: Unveiling Taiwan's Sustainable Craft and Local Aesthetics

NEW YORK, June 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Taiwan Craft Research and Development Institute (NTCRI) is proud to announce the exhibition tour in the U.S.A. : "Homeland: Relationship of Taiwan Green Craft - Earth/ Community/ Mind." The theme of the exhibition explore and reflect the values of Taiwan sustainable craft and its local aesthetics as well as humans' roles in nature, community and faith.

On June 7th, Ambassador James K. J. Lee of the Taipei Economic and Cultural Office in New York welcomed many honorable guests during the opening reception. The exhibition also features the program 'One Community, One Craft', which creates a platform for community engagement and support. Artists Pi-Shui Hung, Hsiu-Lin Ho, and Kuan-Liang Wu will showcase diverse Taiwanese crafts such as patchwork, natural dye and marine waste painting while serving in local schools and communities.

On the opening reception on June 7th, Ambassador James K. J. Lee of the Taipei Economic and Cultural Office in New York stated: "The exhibition focused on green crafts which underscores Taiwan's commitment to environmental conservation and its role as a member of the global community and hope to promote sustainable environmental practices."

Divided into three sections - Earth, Community, and Mind - the exhibition expresses the artists' focus on environmental sustainability, post-pandemic community relations, and the physical and emotional wellbeing of individuals. Using crafts as a medium, Taiwanese artists explore contemporary issues on many different levels and showcase the integration of traditional and innovative aspects of Taiwanese crafts.

"Earth" showcases eco-friendly creation and how we can better coexist with nature. The "Community" section showcases craftworks in Taiwan and how craft evolves from an artist's creation as a medium for social service. Craft is more than an object but a force that brings hope, healing and unites people in the community. "Mind" portrays craft as a medium that connects culture and faith in Taiwanese daily life.

Curated by Director Jen-chi Chang of the National Taiwan Craft Research and Development Institute, the exhibition explores the theme of "Home and Humanity" and how people relate to nature, society, and themselves. It showcases the practice of relational aesthetics between people, society, and the environment, highlighting the importance of sustainability in natural, social, and personal domains.

The exhibition also features the program "One Community, One Craft", creating a platform for community engagement and support. During the exhibition period in New York, Hello Taiwan - a community supporting organization, will collaborate with artists from Taiwan to serve in local schools and communities. Showcasing diverse Taiwanese crafts such as bamboo weaving, patchwork, and marine waste painting through interactive demonstrations and handcraft activities will express that arts and crafts can be a common language that soothes any barriers.

"Homeland: Relationship of Taiwan Green Craft - Earth/ Community/ Mind." will be showing from June 8th till June 27th at the Taipei Economic and Cultural Office in New York.

