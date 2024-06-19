NTE Discovery Park and Quantum Technology Announce Agreement to Provide Campbell River to Get 15 Ton-Per-Day Hydrogen Production Plant

SQUAMISH, B.C. and CAMPBELL RIVER, B.C., June 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- NTE Discovery Park Ltd. ("NTE") and Quantum Technology Corp ("Quantum") have signed a Memorandum of Understanding on [June 3rd], 2024 regarding the co-development of a green hydrogen production plant in Campbell River, B.C., Canada.

Artist's rendering of Quantum 15 TPD Hydrogen Production Plant to be located at NTE Discovery Park in Campbell River.

The green hydrogen production plant is intended to produce green hydrogen using renewable electricity. The proposed first pilot phase of the project with a daily production target of 15 metric tons per day of green hydrogen gas, is mainly used to provide mobility fuels for Campbell River, Vancouver Island, and Lower Mainland markets. Green hydrogen allows ferries, buses, trucks, trains and cars to operate with zero CO2 emissions to contribute to mitigating the effect of the earth's climate change. Hydrogen can also be blended as a small percentage of natural gas to further reduce CO2 emissions, according to Dr. Calvin Winter, president of Quantum Technology Corp and John Tang, CEO of New Times Energy Corp Ltd.

The potential second phase will be a full-scale project with an expanded capacity and will deliver green liquid hydrogen to the entire Pacific Northwest region for heavy transportation.

NTE and Quantum intend to work with First Nations on whose traditional territories the project is to be built, and additionally, other stake holders, to ensure the effective development of the project.

NTE Discovery Park Ltd., a B.C. company based in Campbell River, B.C., Canada, owns the Discovery Park industrial site in Campbell River.

Quantum Technology Corp, a B.C. company based in Squamish, B.C., Canada is an industry leader in hydrogen liquefication and purification technology.

