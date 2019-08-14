NTE Energy named to Inc. 5000 list of America's fastest-growing private companies

CEO Seth Shortlidge said NTE Energy's inclusion on the list for the sixth time in the company's 10-year history affirms NTE's position as a rising leader in the energy industry.

"It's a tremendous honor to be included on a list that over the years has included companies such as Microsoft, Timberland, Oracle and Patagonia," he said. "The NTE team's customized approach is transforming the way communities meet their power supply needs, and our growth is a direct result of the value we bring to our customers."

With offices in Boston and Charlotte and headquarters in St. Augustine, Florida, NTE Energy develops strategically located electric generation facilities within North America. Through its affiliates, the NTE team executes all aspects of project development, from initial market and site evaluations and permitting to financing, construction and operation.

In 2018, NTE Energy opened two, 475-megawatt natural gas-fired combined cycle power plants in Middletown, Ohio and Kings Mountain, North Carolina. The company has several other projects in various stages of development, including a 650-megawatt facility in Killingly, Connecticut that is expected to break ground in the fall.

