NTEC Scholarship Program Surpasses $1 Million in Awards to Navajo Students

More than 1,000 recipients across 48 universities are building careers and returning to serve the Navajo Nation

FARMINGTON, N.M., July 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Navajo Transitional Energy Company (NTEC) is proud to announce that its college scholarship programs have awarded more than $1.1 million in scholarships to Navajo students since 2017. In reaching that milestone, NTEC has supported more than 1,000 students pursuing higher education and career training at 48 colleges and universities in 31 major fields of study.

More importantly, the investment is paying off where it matters most: at home. Former scholarship recipients are returning to the Navajo Nation to build careers in health care, engineering, tribal enterprises and other fields that serve their communities. At least two former scholarship recipients completed internships with NTEC and were subsequently hired by NTEC. Others have gone on to work at organizations across the Nation such as the Indian Health Service and local school districts.

"Investing in Navajo students is one of the most important things we do as a company," said Tim McLaughlin, NTEC Board Chairman. "These scholarships are not just about helping students earn a degree. They are about building the workforce and the leadership that the Navajo Nation needs for the future. The fact that so many of our recipients are coming home to put their education to work for their communities is exactly what this program was designed to do."

NTEC launched its scholarship programs in 2017 with a focus on students pursuing STEM disciplines. Approximately two years ago, the company expanded eligibility to include students pursuing any field of higher education or trade school certification, reflecting a broader commitment to workforce development in fields ranging from science and engineering to public health. Recipients have attended 48 different institutions, including Ivy League universities.

Today the program includes several components. The NTEC Navajo Nation Scholarship is open to students across the Nation and awards $1,000 annual scholarships to 50 students at accredited colleges, universities and technical institutions. NTEC also provides annual scholarship funding to both tribal colleges, Dine College and Navajo Technical University, as well as San Juan College. NTEC funds room and board for two Navajo students attending San Juan College who live more than 50 miles from campus, helping to remove one of the most common barriers to completing a degree. NTEC also supports Navajo students pursuing technical degrees at San Juan College.

NTEC's investment in Navajo education extends beyond direct scholarship awards. The company partners with the FIELDS Program at Whitehorse High School in Montezuma Creek, Utah, to connect Native American high school students with career pathways in regional industries. NTEC also funds welding internships at Navajo Technical University, a Master Mechanic Scholarship at San Juan College and the Navajo Transitional Energy Company School of Energy Resources Excellence Fund at the University of Wyoming.

NTEC is one of the most significant economic contributors to the Navajo Nation, generating more than $128 million in annual economic impact and employing more than 350 individuals at Navajo Mine, the vast majority of whom are Native American. Annual taxes and royalties paid by Navajo Mine and Four Corners Power Plant operations account for approximately 35 percent of the Navajo Nation General Fund. In 2025, NTEC contributed more than $1.7 million to Navajo Nation communities.

For more information about NTEC's scholarship programs, contact Nathan Tohtsoni at [email protected] or visit navenergy.com/ntec-college-scholarship.

About Navajo Transitional Energy Company

Navajo Transitional Energy Company is a Navajo Nation-owned energy company with mining operations in New Mexico and Wyoming. NTEC operates four mines and is a partner in the Four Corners Power Plant. The company is committed to supporting the Navajo Nation through employment, community investment and educational opportunity. Learn more at navenergy.com.

SOURCE Navajo Transitional Energy Company