NterOne Announces Launch and Office in India

RESTON, Va., July 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- NterOne is pleased to announce the official launch of sales, operations, and engineering/ instructor teams in a major business park in Bengaluru, India. Although the company's doors have been open for almost a year in India, the facilities and staff are now operating at full capacity according to the strategic build-out and personnel plan.

The NterOne India team is led by Arnab Mukherjee, Director of Business Operations, and Vijay Mittimani, Senior Director of Solutions Engineering. The team has a full staff supporting finance, in-country operations and sales, along with highly qualified Certified Cisco Systems Instructors (CCSIs) and Cisco Certified Internetwork Experts (CCIEs). Vijay Mittimani will also lead other technical operations across the company as NterOne continues to move forward with its aggressive global expansion plans.

"We have taken the time to set up operations properly in India with very impressive leadership and overall talent," said Brandon Yohn, President of NterOne. "Not only can we service the local markets in India, but also regionally in all of APAC." The India team will roll up to Yohn in the company's organizational structure. "The pool of talented resources from engineering to software is also very strategic with our short and long-term plans as we continue to open up new lines of business." Yohn said.

As part of this expansion, India has its own regional web site, www.nterone.in. Student accounts allow users to access and manage their own training, including live and on-demand classes.

About NterOne Corporation:

For over a decade, NterOne Corporation has been helping people and companies reinvent themselves. As a global IT training, consulting, and solutions provider, NterOne Corporation has a strategic focus on Virtualization, Cloud, IoT, Security, Big Data Analytics, Wireless, Collaboration, Software-defined solutions, Enterprise Networking, Service Provider, Data Center, and multi-vendor integrated Cisco infrastructure platforms. Visit www.NterOne.com and www.NterOne.in to find out more.

SOURCE NterOne

Related Links

https://www.nterone.com

