NterOne Announces Launch of Software Business Unit

RESTON, Va., Sept. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- NterOne Corporation has announced the launch of a Software Business Unit to offer custom software solutions to large enterprises. These solutions will be based on proven internally developed and utilized software, multi-vendor aligned tools and applications, and custom software solutions using major technology vendor APIs, with a focus on Cisco.

Ryan Storberg, who has been working with NterOne for over 5 years as a lead developer and manager, has been named Vice President of Software Solutions. "NterOne has been strengthening their software capabilities for years," said Storberg. "This expansion is a natural progression to serve a broader audience with NterOne's proven, world-class, customer-centric approach. I'm excited to take the helm."

The Software Business Unit's launch is the fruition of much hard work and innovation. For over eight years, NterOne has been developing internal custom applications to run all of its operations. Nearly three years ago, NterOne launched NterOne Certification Intelligence, which was quickly adopted by a large distributor to run on-boarding and ramping of all its focused Cisco channel partners. NterOne is currently developing custom solutions around Cisco Webex, UCS Director, ACI, and Intersight. "Deep knowledge of Cisco's products have always been one of NterOne's greatest assets," said Storberg. "This makes them the perfect foundation for NterOne to build innovative, high-quality solutions upon."

The entire software team will earn the newly announced Cisco Certified DevNet Professional certification. The company has also been awarded the content development contract for several of the courses related to the new DevNet focused tracks. "We have been researching, developing, and planning for our launch into the software business for years," said Anthony Hamilton, CEO of NterOne. "This is a major milestone in our 10-plus-year history that will continue to set us apart by growing into the next-generation company our partners and customers expect."

NterOne plans to continue their strategy of partnering closely with the channel and vendor partners in a "sell with" model on a global basis with this new expansion.

The company's presence and access to local resources in the US, India, and LATAM will be an integral part in its build-out of this business unit.

About NterOne Corporation:

For over a decade, NterOne Corporation has been helping people reinvent themselves. As a global IT training, software, consulting, and solutions provider, NterOne Corporation has a strategic focus on Virtualization, Cloud, IoT, Security, Big Data Analytics, Wireless, Collaboration, Software-defined solutions, Enterprise Networking, Service Provider, Data Center, and multi-vendor integrated Cisco infrastructure platforms. Visit www.NterOne.com to find out more.

