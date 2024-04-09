NTERTAIN ACQUIRES THE OFFICIAL LATINO FILM FESTIVAL, RELAUNCHES AS NVISION FILM & MUSIC FESTIVAL FOR ITS 10th ANNIVERSARY

MIAMI, April 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- NTERTAIN, the market-leading entertainment company, and The Official Latino Film Festival announce their groundbreaking merger with the launch of The NVISION Film & Music Festival. The festival will occur from October 10th to 12th, 2024, at the prestigious Palm Springs Art Museum in Palm Springs, CA. Over the past decade, the festival has showcased thousands of films and featured notable participants like Xochitl Gomez and George Lopez. During this time, the festival has recognized over 200 award recipients, highlighting its commitment to promoting diverse talent in the industry.

NVISION's mission is to spotlight the Power of Culture, champion diverse Latin talent, and provide a prominent platform for discovering and exhibiting innovative work in film, music, the arts, and technology.

This strategic acquisition also renewed its partnership with the Palm Springs Museum, where the festival and conference will occur over three days. This collaboration fosters innovation in the arts and celebrates creativity, diversity, and innovation.

Attendees can expect a dynamic lineup of film screenings, music performances, art exhibitions, technology showcases, and conference-style panels and presentations that provide valuable insight into the industry's future. Submissions open April 9th, 2024, for US and international shorts and features in Drama, Horror / Sci-fi, Documentary, Comedy, Experimental and animation, and Music Videos. The top awards for Best US and International Features will be $10,000, respectively, and for Best US and International Shorts, they will be $5,000.

Save the Dates:

Open submission call: April 9 th , 2024.

, 2024. Early Bird deadline for submissions: May 19 th , 2024

, 2024 Official deadline for submissions: June 29 th , 2024

, 2024 Extended deadline for submissions: July 19 th , 2024

, 2024 Notification Dates: August 9th, 2024

To submit, visit WWW.NVISIONFESTIVAL.COM

The event comes at a critical time when the American Latino population is driving U.S. overall growth, yet representation in front of and behind the camera remains a mere 4%. NVISION seeks to address this disparity by offering a platform that supports emerging talent and catalyzes industry change.

"Our goal is clear: Impact every area of the media industry by changing the narrative and perception of what could be achieved and created as a culture. Danny has built an incredible platform. We're here to maximize its potential and give creators a prominent platform to display their art." Stated Lex Borrero, CEO of NTERTAIN

Danny Hastings shared his thoughts, "This new joint venture cannot come at a greater time for the festival. It was important for me to find partners who understand building businesses and also understand our culture. Their financial and emotional commitment to our community is evident, making this a win-win for our beloved community."

NVISION recognizes Latino consumers' economic power, representing a $1 trillion market. By amplifying Latina and Latino talent and stories, the festival contributes to a more inclusive cultural landscape by harnessing our demographic's creative and commercial potential.

SOURCE NTERTAIN