NTG Supply Chain Solutions Expands into Europe with New Hamburg Office

Strategic Move by Nordic Transport Group Subsidiary Aims to Revolutionize Supply Chain Solutions Across the European Market

HAMBURG, Germany, June 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- NTG Supply Chain Solutions (NTG SCS) proudly announces the opening of its new office in Hamburg, marking a significant step in expanding its footprint into the European market. This strategic move addresses Europe's current supply-chain market gap, positioning NTG SCS to offer comprehensive engineering and supply-chain solutions to new and existing clients.

Lars Hartwich, Supervisor Order Management, Johannes Barthels, Vice President Europe and Jan-Michael Schuerg, Operations Manager

"This opening allows us to tackle complex problems faced by our European clients while supporting our North American clients' needs in the European market," said Jennifer Coulter-Lissman, CEO & President of NTG Supply Chain Solutions. "Our focus on supply chain design and ongoing value creation sets us apart in the industry. This expansion is a pivotal milestone for our North American client base and enables us to deliver tailored solutions to the European market."

Hamburg's central location, with strong logistics connections to Scandinavia, Central/Eastern Europe, and major European economies, makes it the ideal entry point for all EU operations.

The strategic location in Hamburg, a key logistics hub close to major ocean line headquarters, will enable the team to maximize collaboration with partners and ensure unparalleled access to significant transportation networks. The NTG SCS Germany team will leverage its expertise and the Hamburg area's robust skill set to provide top-tier services tailored to handle diverse transportation needs, including ocean and air freight.

"I am thrilled to be leading the expansion with my management team, Lars Hartwich and Jan-Michael Schuerg," said Johannes Barthels, Vice President of Europe. "We have a unique opportunity to unify North American and European operations, delivering unparalleled value and tailored solutions to our clients, while solidifying our position as a global leader in supply chain management."

With over 50 years of collective experience, the Management team underscores NTG SCS's commitment to supply chain optimization and problem-solving for clients across industries, particularly in the Automotive and Industrial Manufacturing sectors. NTG SCS's unique approach goes beyond mere freight transportation transactions, focusing instead on supply chain design and planning to deliver cost savings and operational efficiency to clients.

This expansion facilitates seamless coordination between North American and European operations, bridging the supply chain market gap, offering enhanced visibility transparency, and bringing more control to clients. By establishing a unified team that transcends geographical borders, NTG SCS demonstrates its dedication to managing global supply chains with a comprehensive perspective, further distinguishing itself from conventional freight forwarders.

Establishing the Team in Hamburg is a significant milestone for NTG SCS. It solidifies the company's position as a leading provider of innovative supply chain solutions in Europe. NTG SCS caters to clients' unique needs with localized products and services, operating in their specific time zones with unparalleled visibility, cost-effectiveness, and comprehensive management of every aspect of the supply chain.

Media Contact:

Kim Bode

[email protected]

616-299-2677

SOURCE NTG Supply Chain Solutions