Nth Cycle Announces Guillermo Espiga as VP of Business Development

Critical Mineral Processing and Recycling Company Expands Leadership Team: Espiga to Lead Growth Post Series A

BOSTON, April 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Nth Cycle , the innovative metal processing and recycling technology company, is expanding its leadership team with the hiring of Guillermo Espiga as Vice President, Head of Business Development. Espiga will oversee the growth of partnerships and projects utilizing Nth Cycle's unique electro-extraction technology, designed to recover a domestic supply of the critical minerals and metals needed for electric vehicles, and clean energy technologies. Nth Cycle's clean and modular technology can reliably salvage critical minerals from various e-waste and low-grade mine tailings using electricity. The company recently announced its $12.5 million Series A funding round, headlined by VoLo Earth, Frankstahl, Mercuria, and Clean Energy Ventures.

"Guillermo's experience and expertise in bringing industrial and sustainable businesses to scale make a fantastic addition to our team," said Megan O'Connor, CEO of Nth Cycle. "There has never been a more important time to secure a domestic supply of critical minerals and metals. Our technology enables an environmentally friendly and cost-competitive domestic mining and recycling industry. We cannot leave our destiny in the hands of others with so much riding on a transition to a cleaner and more secure world."

Guillermo Espiga – Nth Cycle Vice President Head of Business Development

Espiga brings extensive experience in taking infrastructure projects from development to operations as Nth Cycle's Vice President of Business Development. Prior to joining Nth Cycle, Espiga served as Operating Executive at AVAIO Capital, an infrastructure investment fund manager; Head of Development for Poseidon Water, a water development company; CEO of GenPower Carbon Solutions, a renewable energy company; Head of Project Finance at InterGen, a global power developer; and a project finance banker with Credit Suisse. Espiga has led and executed energy, water and infrastructure transactions in the U.S., Latin America, Europe, Australia, and Asia above $4.0 billion. Espiga has a BSc in Civil Engineering from the Universidad Metropolitana and an MBA from Boston College.

Demand for the critical minerals necessary to power the clean energy transition is growing exponentially. Nth Cycle's unique, modular electro-extraction technology supports battery recyclers and miners with an alternative or enhancement to older, less carbon efficient hydrometallurgy and pyrometallurgy processes. Nth Cycle's technology transforms the outputs of electronics recycling, untapped mining resources, and waste from existing mines into high-purity critical minerals ready to be used in new production without polluting furnaces or harsh chemical waste.

Nth Cycle has open positions in engineering, business, and the sciences.

About Nth Cycle

Nth Cycle is a metal processing technology company that works with recyclers and miners. Our customizable and clean electro-extraction technology installs onsite to recover critical minerals from separated e-waste and low-grade mine tailings. We are the heart of metals processing - the crucial step that profitably separates critical minerals from other elements, transforming them into production-grade feedstocks for the energy transition. At Nth Cycle, we believe all the critical minerals needed for the energy transition are already in circulation today. We just didn't have a clean, profitable way of retrieving them, until now.

