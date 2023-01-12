Nth Cycle Announces Sakina E.G. Evans as Vice President, People

Innovative metals processing technology company appoints veteran human resources and talent management executive to its growing team

BOSTON, Jan. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Nth Cycle , the innovative metals processing and recycling technology company, announced today that it has hired 25+ year veteran of strategic human resources operations and talent management, Sakina E.G. Evans as the company's first vice president, people. Evans is the most recent addition to Nth Cycle's leadership team as the company continues to grow, including the launch of new commercial operations and a recent award of $2.15 million by the U.S. Department of Energy , in conjunction with Charlotte, N.C.-based Cirba Solutions. Evans will be focused on talent recruitment and development of high performing teams while integrating diversity and equity programs company wide.

"A business can only go so far without exceptional leadership, a purpose-driven mission, and a great team that cares about each other and the world," said Evans. "Nth Cycle has it all, and that's why I'm here. I'm honored to join a company that's leading the energy transition and is committed to using its breakthrough innovations to build a clean and sustainable future."

Evans is founder and CEO of EvansOne, an executive consulting firm focused on helping technology companies recruit top-talent, build high-performing teams, and integrate common-sense programs across their organization. Her methods have been modeled and tested throughout her career including her work as Vice President of People at Bose Corporation, where she was responsible for 9,000 employees and seven divisions serving 27 multi-national markets. Prior to that, Evans held positions at start-ups and non-profits, including Idiom Technologies and Partners Healthcare. Evans is a certified executive coach and holds a bachelor's of science in psychology from the University of Toronto. She is a member of the board of directors at Cardinal Cushing Centers, Inc. and a member of the advisory board for the Women's Foundation of Boston.

"Sakina brings critical experience supporting start-ups and large corporations alike, as well as serving on the boards of a variety of well-established organizations," said Megan O'Connor, CEO of Nth Cycle. "Her experience in building high performing teams while ensuring a more just and equal workplace will be invaluable to Nth Cycle as we continue to scale our electro-extraction technology to enable a low cost and low emissions opportunity for domestic mining and recycling."

Nth Cycle is a metal refining company focused on reduction opportunities across the metal supply chain. Our patented electro-extraction technology provides a sustainable solution for OEM's, miners, and scrap recyclers to reduce waste, emissions, supply chain constraints and the time needed to electrify our world. Nth Cycle's unique refining technology transforms metal feedstock including scrap, e-waste, tailings, ore, and end-of-life electronics into high-purity critical metals within a modular unit, aptly named The Oyster. Nth Cycle empowers our partners to bridge the gap between demand and supply of the metals necessary to transform our world and keep critical metals in production forever.

