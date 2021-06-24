Nth Cycle Announces Shawn Montgomery as VP of Operations

BOSTON, June 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Nth Cycle, the innovative metal processing and recycling technology company, is expanding their leadership team with the hiring of Shawn Montgomery as Vice President of Operations. Mr. Montgomery will oversee the broad commercialization of Nth Cycle's unique electro-extraction technology, designed to recover the critical minerals needed for the energy transition. Nth Cycle's clean and modular technology can reliably salvage critical minerals from a variety of e-waste and low-grade mine tailings using electricity.

"We're excited to have Shawn join the Nth Cycle leadership team, his experience and expertise commercializing innovative technologies is a fantastic addition to our team," said Megan O'Connor, CEO of Nth Cycle. "The 21st century will be powered by clean energy. Nth Cycle is enabling a low-impact, streamlined supply of critical minerals for that clean energy transition."

Shawn Montgomery, Vice President of Operations, Nth Cycle

Shawn has extensive operations, scale-up, and commercialization expertise from 25+ years of domestic and international industrial experience, of which the last 17 have been with high-tech startups. Before joining Nth Cycle, Shawn served as COO of 7AC Technologies for where he led the commercialization of their technology resulting in a successful company sale to Emerson Electric in 2020. Prior to that Shawn has served in key roles such as General Manager of Seldon Technologies and Director of Operations at A123 Systems. Shawn received his ACS Certified Bachelor's in Chemistry from Ohio Wesleyan, his Masters in Inorganic Chemistry from Cleveland State University, and MBA from Tiffin University.

Demand for the critical minerals necessary to power the clean energy transition is growing exponentially. Nth Cycle's unique, modular electro-extraction technology supports battery recyclers and miners with an alternative or enhancement to older, dirtier hydrometallurgy and pyrometallurgy processes. Nth Cycle's technology transforms the outputs of electronics recycling, untapped mining resources, and waste from existing mines, into high-purity critical minerals ready to be used in new production without polluting furnaces or harsh chemical waste.

Nth Cycle has open positions in engineering and the sciences. For more information visit: https://nthcycle.com/careers/

About Nth Cycle

Nth Cycle is a metal processing technology company that works with recyclers and miners. Our customizable and clean electro-extraction technology installs onsite to recover critical minerals from separated e-waste and low-grade mine tailings. We are the heart of metals processing - the crucial step that profitably separates critical minerals from other elements, transforming them into production-grade feedstocks for the energy transition. At Nth Cycle, we believe all the critical minerals needed for the energy transition are already in circulation today. We just didn't have a clean, profitable way of retrieving them, until now.

For more information visit: https://nthcycle.com

