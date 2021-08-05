Nth Cycle Begins Build Out of New 12,000 Square Foot Headquarters

BOSTON, Aug. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Nth Cycle , the innovative metal processing and recycling technology company, has begun building out a new 12,000 square foot facility to house their development and executive offices in Beverly, Massachusetts. The company has signed the lease and expects to move into the new facility in September. Nth Cycle has developed a clean and modular technology that can reliably salvage critical minerals from a variety of e-waste and low-grade mine tailings using clean electricity. Demand for critical minerals has exploded in recent years as they are essential for clean energy technologies such as batteries in electric vehicles and wind turbines.

"Nth Cycle's mission is to enable a low-impact, streamlined supply of critical minerals for the energy transition. The Boston area is a fantastic home from which to build out our future--there is talent, demand, and Massachusetts' leadership is committed to speeding the clean energy transition," said Megan O'Connor, CEO of Nth Cycle. "As we work to build that clean energy future, we need to ensure our climate solutions are abundant, accessible, and sustainable."

Nth Cycle's unique, modular electro-extraction technology supports battery recyclers and miners with an alternative or enhancement to older, dirtier hydrometallurgy and pyrometallurgy processes. Nth Cycle's technology transforms the outputs of electronics recycling, untapped mining resources, and waste from existing mines, into high-purity critical minerals ready to be used in new production without polluting furnaces or harsh chemical waste.

Nth Cycle has open positions in engineering and the sciences. For more information visit: https://nthcycle.com/careers/

About Nth Cycle

Nth Cycle is a metal processing technology company that works with recyclers and miners. Our customizable and clean electro-extraction technology installs onsite to recover critical minerals from separated e-waste and low-grade mine tailings. We are the heart of metals processing - the crucial step that profitably separates critical minerals from other elements, transforming them into production-grade feedstocks for the energy transition. At Nth Cycle, we believe all the critical minerals needed for the energy transition are already in circulation today. We just didn't have a clean, profitable way of retrieving them, until now.

For more information visit: https://nthcycle.com

