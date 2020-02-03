Nth Dimensions Names Dr. Bonnie Mason to Board of Directors Dr. Letitia Bradford Steps Up as Executive Director of Nonprofit Organization

WASHINGTON, Feb. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Nth Dimensions, a nonprofit established in 2004 with a mission to increase health equity and decrease health disparities through the diversification of the physician workforce in orthopaedic surgery, has named Dr. Bonnie Mason, the organization's founder and former Executive Director, Senior Advisor on its Board of Directors. The change comes as the organization marks its 15th anniversary and welcomes Letitia Bradford, MD, FAAOS as its new Executive Director.

Nth Dimensions

Dr. Mason launched Nth Dimensions as a response to the disparities she witnessed in healthcare and the lack of female and underrepresented minority physicians she experienced while studying to become an orthopaedic surgeon. Today Nth Dimensions works collaboratively with academic institutions, community surgeons, and industry to address this reality and change the face of healthcare in America. The organization is known throughout the orthopaedic field as the most successful graduate medical education (GME) pipeline program to match women and minority US medical students in orthopaedic surgery.

"During the last five years, Nth Dimension's match rate in orthopaedic surgery residency programs averaged 88%. This astounding success in the field of orthopaedics demonstrates the effectiveness and maturity of our developmental programs," said Dr. Bonnie Mason. "It was a clear signal to me that Nth Dimensions can go even further with a new leader's perspective. The timing was right for me to step back and move to a Board role in order to begin Nth's succession plan and to ensure our viability long-term. I am delighted to pass the reigns to Dr. Bradford, a leader dedicated to expanding opportunities for future physicians from all backgrounds, as he/she takes on the role of Executive Director."

As Executive Director, Dr. Letitia Bradford enjoys the task of expanding Nth Dimensions Executive Leadership Development Program and ushering in a new decade for change in healthcare. In addition to her previous role as Chief of Orthopaedic Surgery at George Mee Memorial Hospital, Dr. Bradford is a Board-Certified Orthopaedic Surgeon and Chair of the Orthopaedic Surgery Section of the National Medical Association. Dr. Bradford has been a dedicated faculty volunteer for Nth Dimensions since its inception, and she has the full support of the Nth Dimensions Board of Directors in light of her years of service to the organization.

With additional data being actively collected, Nth Dimensions' 14-year outcomes (raw data) from its pipeline curriculum has produced more than 100 orthopaedic surgeons who are now in training or practice. In fact, 31% of Nth Dimensions scholars who are now Board Certified/Board Eligible Orthopaedic Surgeons are women, and 38% of Nth Dimensions scholars are now residents/fellows in orthopaedic surgery are women. Additional data shows that women who have participated in Nth Dimensions Summer Internship program (NDSI) are 45 times more likely to apply for orthopaedic surgery residency positions than those who have not participated in the NDSI program.

Underrepresented minorities (URM) who have participated in the Nth Dimensions Summer Internship Program are 15 times more likely to apply to orthopaedic surgery residency programs than those who have not participated in the NDSI program.

Using a systematic and repeatable process, the goal of Nth Dimensions is to partner with medical professionals in specialties that have a significant shortage of women and URMs, to create competitive residency applicants and provide consistent and successful pipeline programs in these fields. Other specialties, such as otolaryngology, radiology and interventional radiology, could benefit from the Nth Dimensions' programs. Nth Dimensions' core value for sequential programming includes: Early initial exposure and hands-on experience, Clinical and research experience, mentoring and professional development. For more information on Nth Dimensions, a nonprofit organization, visit nthdimensions.org.

Media Contact: Karolyn Raphael

karolyn@wingermarketing.com, 312-494-0422

Related Images

nth-dimensions-logo.png

Nth Dimensions Logo

Related Links

Nth Dimensions

Dr. Bonnie Mason

SOURCE Nth Dimensions

Related Links

http://www.nthdimensions.org

