Nth Generation Announces Southern California's Finest 19th Annual Technology Symposium

ANAHEIM, Calif., Oct. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Nth Generation Computing, Inc. (Nth) announced its 19th Annual Technology Symposium, occurring October 23 and 24 at Disney's Grand Californian Hotel in Anaheim, California. Both days feature: a General Session with inspiring Keynotes from industry leaders; technology deep dive Breakout Sessions; a Solutions Showcase with sponsor booths and live demonstrations; and popular technology roadmaps (under NDA).

This year's theme emphasizes embracing innovation. "As organizations seek to reduce ever-growing security risks and stay relevant and efficient, we are excited to help customers 'EMBRACE INNOVATION' across these accelerating trends in technology and security," Dan Molina, CTO at Nth.

Each General Session features a lineup of top-echelon, industry thought leaders, including: Antonio Neri, Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) President and CEO; Ray O'Farrell, VMware EVP and Global CTO; Nicole Eagan, Darktrace CEO; David Twohy, HPE VP of Pointnext Sales; Christopher Kajfosz, FBI Cyber Special Agent; Trevor Samhammer, U.S. Department of Homeland Security Intelligence Research Specialist-Cyber Crimes; Jonathan Nguyen-Duey, Fortinet VP of Strategy and Analytics; Dan Duluc, Extreme Networks VP, Global Solutions Engineering and Strategy; Kevin Deirling, Mellanox Technology Executive; as well as multiple experts presenting on hybrid cloud, mobility, hyper-convergence, DevOps, application modernization, IT consumption models, and more.

Sponsors include: AMD, Aruba, Blackberry Cylance, Carbonite, Cohesity, Commvault, CyberArk, Cyberinc, Darktrace, Datera, ExaGrid, Extreme Networks, Fortinet, Hedvig, HPE, iland, Intel, Ivanti, Lakeside Software, LogRhythm, Marvell, Mellanox Technologies, Micro Focus, Ntirety, Nutanix, Proofpoint, Qumulo, Scality, Synnex, Tintri by DDN, Varonis, Veeam, VMware, WekaIO, and Zerto.

Nth hosts this annual event exclusively for qualified IT Executives and professionals. Advanced media registration is available for qualified reporters working for print, broadcast, and web publications with valid press credentials. To register or learn more visit www.nthsymposium.com.

About Nth Generation

Since 1991, Nth Generation has provided industry leading, consultative IT services, encompassing a suite of IT and security solutions. Whether your focus is IT security, compliance, cloud computing, hybrid IT, data analytics, artificial intelligence, or other transformative solutions, Nth has proven expertise to be your trusted industry advisor. In a perpetually changing, competitive landscape, Nth Generation is here to help you achieve your unique business goals both now and in the future. For more info please visit www.nth.com.

