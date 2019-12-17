nThrive Certified as 2019 Great Place to Work® for Third Year in a Row

ALPHARETTA, Ga., Dec. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- nThrive, an independent Patient-to-Payment℠ solutions company, has been certified as a great workplace for the third year in a row by the independent analysts at Great Place to Work®. nThrive earned this credential based on extensive ratings provided by its colleagues in anonymous surveys. The survey includes questions regarding perks and programs, work-life balance, benefits, diversity, leadership and community and environmental impact. A summary of these ratings can be found on the Great Place to Work® website.

"We are very excited to be certified as a Great Place to Work® for the third year in a row. It is an honor to work in an organization where our colleagues' feedback is heard, valued and appreciated. We will always strive to continuously improve our colleague engagement," said Chief Human Resources Officer, Robert Holmes.

"We congratulate nThrive on their Certification," said Sarah Lewis-Kulin, Vice President of Best Workplace List Research at Great Place to Work®. "Organizations that earn their employees' trust create great workplace cultures that deliver outstanding business results."

nThrive strongly values the feedback of its colleagues. In order for nThrive to continually be certified as a Great Place to Work®, participation is essential. nThrive colleagues had a 45 percent participation rate in the survey, resulting in a 90 percent confidence level and a margin of error of ± 1.35.

The nThrive community contributions were highlighted as a key to making nThrive a great place to work. With multiple charitable programs such as Heart and Soul days, colleagues are granted an additional five days paid-time-off to volunteer with any approved 501c3 charity making colleagues "feel good about the way they contribute to the community." nThrive colleagues also noted the healthy work-life balance attributed to by flexible schedules, and telecommute options.

