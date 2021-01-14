nThrive Earned Designation as a Great Place to Work-Certified Company in 2020

ALPHARETTA, Ga., Jan. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- nThrive, a leader in health care revenue cycle management, announced that it is Great Place to Work-Certified™ for the fourth year in a row. Certification is a significant achievement. Great Place to Work is the global authority on workplace culture, colleague experience and the leadership behaviors proven to deliver market-leading revenue and increased innovation. A summary of these ratings can be found on the Great Place to Work® website.

"We are thrilled to be Great Place to Work-Certified™, especially during such a challenging year," says Sally Kurth, Chief Human Resources Officer for nThrive Technology Division. "We make colleague experience a priority every day and it means a lot that our colleagues have reported a consistently positive experience with their coworkers, their leaders, and with their jobs." Sherry Degnan, Chief Human Resources Officer for the nThrive Services Division added, "Our colleagues and their resiliency during the trials and tribulations of this year are what truly make nThrive a great place to work. They never skipped a beat in caring for each other, our clients and our communities."

"We congratulate nThrive on their Certification," said Sarah Lewis-Kulin, Vice President of Best Workplace List Research at Great Place to Work. "Organizations that earn their employees' trust create great workplace cultures that deliver outstanding business results."

nThrive colleagues gave the company high marks across the board on questions about company culture, but one that stood out among the rest this year, was the way that nThrive contributes to the community. The Heart and Soul program and CARES values were highlighted as a key to this certification.

"Despite a challenging year, our colleagues cared for each other and our communities, as they overcame limitations and restrictions of the virus, in order to take advantage of their five days paid-time-off to volunteer with approved 501c3 charities," exclaimed Sally.

