nThrive Launches Revenue Cycle Analyzer at 2019 HFMA Annual Conference

ORLANDO, Fla., June 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- nThrive, an independent Patient-to-PaymentSM solutions company, announced the launch of its new, end-to-end revenue cycle analytics solution today at the 2019 HFMA Annual Conference in Orlando, Florida. The new offering, called Revenue Cycle Analyzer, gives organizations visibility into their operational and financial data across the entire revenue cycle, helping to identify areas for improvement and implement corrective actions.

nThrive's automated approach pulls operational and financial data from disparate systems, delivering acute and ambulatory data in a single, holistic view. Through tailored dashboards, users are able to monitor key metrics, isolate trends and drill down on root causes, ultimately helping to improve cash flow and revenue yield while decreasing cost to collect and more.

The company's proprietary technology, including its industry-leading Analytics Data Warehouse (ADW) and Data Extraction Utility (DEU), enables rapid implementation and speed-to-insight with limited IT touches.

"Revenue Cycle Analyzer is a game changer. Today, most health care administrators are navigating in the dark when it comes to analyzing and acting on data across their revenue cycle. Our automated approach removes the blinders, providing full visibility to dramatically improve business performance," said Joel Hackney, nThrive CEO.

"When health care organizations engage with us, they leverage nThrive's unique position in the market as a technology developer and service provider. Revenue Cycle Analyzer is based on firsthand experience at some of the largest health care providers in the industry," said Trevor Kobe, nThrive President of Analytics.

A demo of Revenue Cycle Analyzer can be scheduled or made onsite at HFMA in booth #827.

About nThrive

From Patient-to-PaymentSM, nThrive provides the technology, advisory expertise, services, analytics and education programs health care organizations need to thrive in the communities they serve. nThrive integrates knowledge and expertise of the entire revenue cycle in a way that provides unmatched benefits for health care. nThrive empowers health care for every one in every community by transforming financial and operational performance, enabling health care organizations to thrive. www.nThrive.com

Media Contact:

Francesca Richards, nThrive

484-948-1553

frichards@nthrive.com

SOURCE nThrive

Related Links

https://www.nthrive.com

