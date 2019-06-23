nThrive Showcases Innovative Solutions and Provides Education at the 2019 HFMA Annual Conference

ORLANDO, Fla., June 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- nThrive showcases its Patient-to-PaymentSM suite of solutions in booth 827 at the Healthcare Financial Management Association Annual Conference. As more providers struggle to innovate and remain competitive while health care market conditions continue to prove to be challenging, nThrive will address the key challenges faced by health care providers in their revenue cycle processes and offer proven tactics on how to efficiently and effectively deal with these challenges.

nThrive experts will be on-site to discuss how nThrive's innovative solutions are helping providers transform their revenue cycle by reduced errors, recovered revenue and increased productivity. Book a solution demonstration to learn more about:

Financial clearance and price transparency solutions – to collect more dollars upfront and to create self-serve estimates online for common procedures

Revenue cycle analytics – a new end-to-end solution designed to help providers see revenue cycle performance across the acute and ambulatory settings

Charge integrity solutions – ensure that providers capture every appropriate dollar

Contract management solutions (Named 2019 KLAS category leader)

Denials prevention and management solutions

nThrive's exclusive Patient-to-PaymentSM solution

On Tuesday, June 25, from 2:45 – 3:45 p.m. during breakout session F03 in room W209 "The New Paradigm: Managing and Preventing Denials in a Clinically Driven Revenue Cycle", hear how Maricopa Integrated Health System and nThrive partnered to identify technological advances and imperatives that enabled Maricopa to create a holistic revenue cycle and a best-in-class denials prevention program.

Upon request, interviews may be scheduled during or following the conference with speakers, Kathie Kirkland, director of patient financial services, Maricopa Integrated Health System and John Hataway, manager of business health solutions, nThrive Advisory Solutions.

About nThrive

From Patient-to-PaymentSM, nThrive provides the technology, advisory expertise, services, analytics and education programs health care organizations need to thrive in the communities they serve. nThrive integrates knowledge and expertise of the entire revenue cycle in a way that provides unmatched benefits for health care. nThrive empowers health care for every one in every community by transforming financial and operational performance, enabling health care organizations to thrive. www.nThrive.com

