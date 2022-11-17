Ntirety Achieves ISO 27001 Security Certification

Affirms the Robustness and Rigor of Ntirety's Security Offerings, Policies, and Procedures

AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ntirety, the most trusted comprehensive IT security provider, today announced that it has received ISO 27001:2013 certification recognizing its proven commitment to the highest level of information security management. Ntirety's certification was issued by A-LIGN, after the successful completion of its first formal audit process. Ntirety boasts compliance with all major standards such as HIPPA, HITRUST CSF, PCI DSS, SOC, GDPR, ISO, and CCPA, and also help customers get compliant on all these standards with offerings such as the Ntirety Compliance As A Service (CAAS).

"Congratulations to the Ntirety team for receiving the certification upon the first attempt. This speaks to the readiness and posture of the entire organization. As a cyber-security service provider, the availability, integrity, and confidentiality of data has always been paramount," said Emil Sayegh, President and CEO of Ntirety. "This ISO 27001 certification ensures that the security of data and information is being properly controlled in all areas of our organization. In order to also help our customers become and stay compliant, we will always ensure that Ntirety's IT systems meet or exceed the most stringent standards and expectations."

ISO 27001:2013 is an information security standard published by the International Organization for Standardization (ISO), the world's largest developer of voluntary international standards, and the International Electrotechnical Commission (IEC). Ntirety's certification was issued by A-LIGN, an independent and accredited certification body based in the United States on successful completion of a formal audit process. This certification is evidence that Ntirety has met rigorous international standards in ensuring the confidentiality, integrity, and availability of information and other assets associated with information and information processing managed by Ntirety; services and support provided to clients; data provided by clients; all staff and contractors under the control of Ntirety.

A-LIGN, an independent, third-party auditor, found Ntirety to have technical controls in place and formalized IT Security policies and procedures to protect it from unauthorized access or compromise.

Managing security and compliance is a strategic, economic imperative that directly impacts business outcomes. Ntirety is the only company that embeds compliant security throughout IT and company culture, protecting enterprises with a comprehensive compliant security solution. With over 20 years of experience and deep security expertise, Ntirety's US-based security operations centers (SOCs) simplify risk management programs with a full protection, recovery and assurance suite of services. Learn more about Ntirety's award-winning and globally-trusted Compliant Security Solutions at ntirety.com .

