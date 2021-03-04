Ntirety Promotes Jason Stein To Senior Director, Channel Sales - North America

AUSTIN, Texas, March 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ntirety, the most trusted provider of hybrid managed services for highly secure multi-cloud solutions, announces the promotion of Jason Stein to Senior Director of Channel Sales in North America. Mr. Stein's new role of overseeing Channel Sales will directly oversee Ntirety's emphatic shift to 100% Channel organization in an effort to become the premier Compliant Security provider in the industry.

"Jason Stein was the clear choice to lead North American Channel Sales for Ntirety. He has significant experience in his field and is well-respected across all our partners. Our Channel team has grown significantly in size in recent years, and Jason will help our team continue to grow for years to come," said Emil Sayegh, CEO of Ntirety.

As a part of this change, Ntirety has remodeled their commission structure to commit to a Channel Only model. This reorganization of Mr. Stein's position leaves Enterprise Channel Sales reporting to Chris Holland, Ntirety's Vice President of Sales and Marketing. In conjunction with Mr. Stein's promotion, Ntirety's Channel team has tripled in size with plans to continue on that path of growth. Ntirety's exclusive commitment to Channel includes dedicated training resources, co-branded marketing collateral, reciprocal opportunity generation, and partner advisory boards, as well as evergreen commission structures and opportunity-specific incentive plans.

Mr. Stein has led the Channel efforts for various other organizations since 2015, including Kaspersky Lab, Tier 4 Advisors, and Effortless Office. In his career, Mr. Stein has earned a number of accolades for his outstanding work in his field. He was named Top 50 Most Influential Executives in the Channel in 2019, Top 100 Most Influential Executives 2018, and Top 11 Premier Circle of Excellence 2018 by Channel Futures.

Ntirety is the only Managed Solutions Provider for multi-cloud solutions with guaranteed business outcomes focused on Compliant Security. Our solutions enable a future-ready, agile enterprise backed by the industry's first and only Guidance Level Agreements™ (GLAs): actionable insights that improve mission-critical application availability, performance, compliant security and cost. Our engineers in North America, Europe, and Asia deliver solutions that shift tactical Enterprise IT operations to business transformation for thousands of global customers. With multiple data centers around the world, and high level competencies with AWS, Azure, and GCP. Ntirety also ensures strict compliance to PCI, HITRUST, HIPAA, FERPA, and GDPR guidelines and regulations. For more information, visit www.ntirety.com .

