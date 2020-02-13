Ntirety Receives PCI, HIPAA, HITRUST, SOC 1, 2, & 3, and GDPR Certifications for Cloud Security Compliance

AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Ntirety, the leading managed cloud services provider delivering reliable, secure and scalable private cloud, managed server, and hybrid cloud hosting solutions for Healthcare, Manufacturing, and FinTech businesses, today announced the completion of compliance of its first post-merger certification for Payment Card Industry (PCI). Additionally accessed were Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA); HITRUST; Service Organization Controls (SOC) 1, 2, & 3; and General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) Privacy.

"We are thrilled to announce that Ntirety has completed its first post-merger PCI, HIPAA, HITRUST, SOC 1, 2 & 3, and GDPR assessments," said Christopher Riley, Chief Information Security Officer, Ntirety. "This assessment cycle afforded us the opportunity to showcase our people, process and technology, while also furthering the Ntirety mission of enabling businesses to move forward with less risk."

Ntirety is the only managed solutions provider for multi-cloud solutions that guarantees continuous improvements via its Guidance Level Agreements (GLAs) to proactively reduce risks and optimize costs. The company follows a rigorous and standardized method of securing protected customer information, including an ongoing commitment to receiving the industry's top security and compliance certifications. PCI, HIPAA, HITRUST, SOC 1, 2 & 3, and GDPR Privacy encapsulate the highest regulatory standards across the Financial, Healthcare, and Cloud Computing industries.

"These compliance efforts mark a significant milestone for Ntirety, following our merger in January 2019," said Emil Sayegh, Chief Executive Officer, Ntirety. "Not only do they ensure that our customers can have peace of mind knowing that their data is being protected to the highest standard, but this is a significant step forward in the maturation of Ntirety as a company and as a team."

In addition to confirming Ntirety's compliance with PCI DSS as an organization, this certification validates security and compliance requirements for the company's Cloud Infrastructure, Co-Location, Managed Security and Support capabilities. Services that were certified as part of this assessment specifically include:

Antivirus/Anti-Spyware Service Logging Service Availability & Capacity Monitoring Multi-Factor Authentication Backup Service Patching Service Database Management Threat Management Encryption Service Vulnerability Management File Integrity Monitoring Vulnerability Scanning Service IDS Service Web Application Firewall

"Organizations that have significant security and compliance requirements continue to seek the help of MSPs and infrastructure service providers for expertise and help with overall management," said Philbert Shih, Managing Director, Structure Research. "Few providers are able to offer a full range of capabilities across a wide range of compliance scenarios deployed on both public and private clouds, but Ntirety has built this kind of portfolio and is successfully serving the momentum building in this segment."

In addition to PCI, HIPAA, HITRUST, SOC 1, 2, & 3, and GDPR, Ntirety also is compliant with the Family Educational Rights and Privacy Act (FERPA) standard aimed at educational institutions, and educational software SAAS providers.

Ecteon, a leading Contract Management SaaS provider with stringent security and privacy requirements, relies on Ntirety for achieving rapid, seamless industry compliance in their expanded services. "The post-acquisition of Ntirety services add new value to our customers, including increased security compliance, performance monitoring, and improved Disaster Recovery services. We look forward to a continued successful partnership with Ntirety," said Richard Eckerstrom, CEO, Ecteon.



About Ntirety

Ntirety is the only Managed Solutions Provider for multi-cloud solutions with guaranteed business outcomes. Our solutions enable a future-ready, agile enterprise backed by the industry's first and only Guidance Level Agreements™ (GLAs): actionable insights that improve mission-critical application availability, performance, security, and cost. Our engineers in North America, Europe, and Asia deliver solutions that shift tactical Enterprise IT operations to business transformation for thousands of global customers. With fourteen data centers around the world, Ntirety also ensures strict compliance with PCI, HITRUST, HIPAA, FERPA, and GDPR guidelines and regulations. For more information, visit www.ntirety.com .

SOURCE Ntirety

Related Links

http://www.ntirety.com

