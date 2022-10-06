NTIRETY SHARES CYBERSECURITY SERVICES VISION FOR SELLING IN FAST-CHANGING THREAT LANDSCAPE

Ntirety Partner Advisory Council Sets Bold Agenda for How to Accelerate Growth and Better Protect Customers

AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ntirety , the most trusted Comprehensive Security provider, today announced channel initiatives resulting from its recent Second Annual Partner Advisory Council meeting. The fifteen-member council meets yearly to advise on best practices and collaborate on goals and capabilities for the upcoming year. The group of senior channel executives and Ntirety's leadership team discussed the ever-evolving threat landscape, the demand for comprehensive security solutions, and the need for compliance education as customers face increasing regulation.

"As a channel-only organization, Ntirety's commitment to our partners is unassailable," said Emil Sayegh, CEO of Ntirety. "The opportunity to collaborate with members of the Council in shaping the future of cybersecurity is invaluable. That collaboration directly shapes decisions we make about our services roadmap and GTM. The great work we do with our partners is testament to the power of our common relationships and expertise."

The Ntirety Partner Advisory Council serves as the trusted voice of Ntirety customers, providing unique insights and firsthand knowledge on the brand's services. The Council's goal is to foster discussions about products, solutions, services, marketing tools, new initiatives, channel operations, and more.

This year's meeting covered a broad range of topics and resulted in commitment to further excellence in the channel by:

Further expanding the POD sales structure to support national accounts more fully

Continued focus on the vCISO and CaaS product / service offerings to help maintain compliance and manage risk across the entire organization

Positioning Ntirety as the leader in MDR, leveraging the company's recent top 20 placement on MSSP Alert's Top 250 List for 2022

Expanding Ntirety's messaging to the market, in terms of its in-depth expertise in Secure Cloud Operations, and SecDevOps

Building on Ntirety's generalist compliance success to drive deeper expertise in industries including Healthcare, Manufacturing, and Financial Services

"I had the pleasure of being part of last year's Partner Advisory Council meeting and was pleased to see many of the topics we discussed come to fruition, including the new POD sales structure," said Mel Melara, VP of Sales, Bridgepointe Technologies. "The Ntirety compliant data security and cloud operations services offering uniquely meets the needs of customers."

"It was inspiring to attend this year's Partner Advisory Council meeting again and see first-hand Ntirety's innovative approach to the market," said Jeff Sharon, CEO, Cenergi. "The Ntirety portfolio of security and cloud operations services are tailor made for this time and they have a unique opportunity to capitalize on their expertise in this market."

Ntirety's exclusive commitment to the channel includes dedicated training resources, co-branded marketing collateral, reciprocal opportunity generation, and partner advisory boards, as well as evergreen commission structures and opportunity-specific incentive plans.

About Ntirety

Managing security and compliance is a strategic, economic imperative that directly impacts business outcomes. Ntirety is the only company that embeds compliant security throughout IT and company culture, protecting enterprises with a comprehensive compliant security solution. With over 20 years of experience and deep security expertise, Ntirety's US-based security operations centers (SOCs) simplify risk management programs with a full protection, recovery and assurance suite of services. Learn more about Ntirety's award-winning and globally-trusted Compliant Security Solutions at ntirety.com.

SOURCE Ntirety