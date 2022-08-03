NTIS Can Leverage M9 Solutions as a Leading, Innovative Company to Solve Complex Data Challenges

ARLINGTON, Va., Aug. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- We are excited to announce that M9 Solutions and the National Technical Information Service (NTIS) have entered into a Joint Venture Partnership (JVP) for Data Innovation Support. In response to a rigorous NTIS review and selection process, which is described in the linked Federal Register Notice, M9 Solutions was chosen as a JVP. M9 Solutions brings some of the brightest minds in data science, and now can help support any agency to implement any government data science project in partnership with NTIS.

Data Science

The Department of Commerce's National Technical Information Service (NTIS) accelerates results across the Federal Government by leveraging data as a strategic asset to achieve mission outcomes. As a trusted Fed-to-Fed advisor, NTIS applies its unique joint venture partnership (JVP) authority (15 U.S. Code 3704b) leveraging leading, innovative companies to help federal agencies solve their complex data challenges. NTIS efforts promote operational excellence through applied data science innovation in areas such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, predictive analytics and blockchain.

"We are thrilled to be selected as a Joint Venture Partner with NTIS. Our internal Center of Excellence (CoE) with a dedicated focus on cutting edge AI and Blockchain technologies will transform federal agencies mission operations by using data in more innovative ways." said David Callner, M9's Chief Growth Officer.

About M9 Solutions, LLC (M9). M9 is a Small Business dedicated to enabling data innovations to the Federal Government by mobilizing the right people, skills, clearance levels, and technologies to help organizations who desire improved performance and modern, sustainable change. M9's investment in emerging and innovative technologies provides NTIS opportunities to address a wide range of mission operations across the federal landscape. M9 has invested in-house technologies and capabilities such as our Blockchain NFT Marketplace that connects government and commercial entities in new ways of working in the Web 3.0 metaverse. M9 has been supporting over 27 agencies digital transformation advancements since 2007 with our Data Science and Analytics, DevSecOps, Cloud, Cybersecurity, and AI/ML augmented assisted services to transform the landscape into The Digital Future™.

