Ntiva and Southfield Capital Announce the Strategic Acquisition of 3Points

GREENWICH, Conn., Oct. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Southfield Capital, a premier lower middle market private equity firm, announced today that Ntiva, Inc., ("Ntiva") a leading provider of managed IT, cloud hosting, cyber security, unified communications, and strategic consulting services, completed the acquisition of 3Points, a Managed IT Services Provider based in Chicago, Illinois.

This acquisition, the fifth for Ntiva and their second in the Chicago market, marks the company's continued buildout of a fast-growing MSP that is focused on serving the commercial and nonprofit market. To meet the challenges that today's businesses face in leveraging their IT investments, Ntiva is expanding to have the scale and resources to deliver advanced IT services that will equal those of larger enterprises.

"We're excited to announce our continued growth in the Midwest and are pleased to welcome the 3Points team to Ntiva," said Steven Freidkin, CEO of Ntiva. "With over 17 years in business, 3Points shares our culture of commitment of delivering exceptional service. We're also both aligned on the belief that technology can be an accelerator, not only from a competitive point of view but as a vehicle to grow people. As our clients' businesses grow and succeed, so do we in support of their success."

"Since our launch in 2002, 3Points has always been committed to improving our clients' businesses through innovative IT solutions. Ntiva presented an opportunity to take our company and our clients to the next level," said Kevin Doyle, President of 3Points. "I've been approached many times over the years with M&A opportunities, but the one thing that was always a top priority to me was joining a team that shared the same critical core values. I'm thrilled about our new partnership with Ntiva and look forward to working with a like-minded team who puts the client and its employees first."

Southfield Capital acquired Ntiva in 2016 in partnership with Ntiva's founder, Steven Freidkin. The 3Points acquisition will increase Ntiva's client base to over 1,000 organizations located across the U.S. Southfield Partner, Heb James, commented on the transaction, "3Points represents another great partnership for Ntiva, bolstering our presence in the Chicago metro area, strengthening our service offering to customers, and adding strong leadership and technical talent."

Crestline Investors provided debt financing. Finn, Dixon & Herling provided legal counsel to Ntiva and Southfield Capital.

About Ntiva

Ntiva is a leading IT services company that provides businesses across the U.S. with advanced technology expertise, including managed IT, cloud hosting, cyber security, unified communications and strategic consulting services. Their team of world-class talent genuinely cares about the relationships they build and understands that response and precision are fundamental keys to a successful partnership. Ntiva's ultimate objective is to help clients leverage their technology investments to improve business performance.

For more information, please visit www.ntiva.com.

About Southfield Capital

Southfield Capital is a private equity firm that invests in high-growth, lower middle market companies in the outsourced business services sector. The firm targets companies with $4 - $12 million in EBITDA and partners with management to scale the business through a combination of organic and acquisition growth strategies.

For more information, please visit www.southfieldcapital.com.

Our Team:

Andy Levison, Managing Partner

Andy Cook, Partner

Heb James, Partner

Tim Lewis, Partner

Brandon Pinderhughes, Principal

Chris Grambling, Vice President

Josh Sylvan, Associate

Logan Vorwerk, Associate

Jon Goldstein, Chief Financial Officer

