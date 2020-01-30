Ntiva and Southfield Capital Announce the Strategic Acquisition of Equilibrium IT Solutions

GREENWICH, Conn., Jan. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Southfield Capital, a premier lower middle market private equity firm, announced today that Ntiva, Inc., ("Ntiva" or the "Company") a leading provider of managed IT, cloud hosting, cyber security, unified communications and strategic IT consulting services, has completed the acquisition of Equilibrium IT Solutions, Inc. ("Equilibrium"), a managed IT services provider based in Chicago, Illinois.

Founded in 2004, Equilibrium provides businesses across the United States with managed IT services and a range of IT professional services including: highly specialized infrastructure requirements, security, cloud solutions, disaster recovery, business planning, strategic advisory and merger & acquisition IT consulting.

This transaction represents Ntiva's third acquisition in the Chicagoland area and seventh acquisition in the U.S., reinforcing the Company's continued growth in the MSP market. Equilibrium's experienced team strengthens Ntiva's mid-market and enterprise focused practices across the U.S.

"We're pleased to welcome the Equilibrium team to the Ntiva family," said Steven Freidkin, CEO of Ntiva. "Equilibrium brings a wealth of technical talent to the table and is a solid fit with our growth strategy, enhancing Ntiva's capabilities in the mid-market and enterprise markets. With experience in assessing complex IT environments, designing technology solutions, project planning, budgeting, implementing, documenting and supporting infrastructure, this addition will further strengthen our ability to help Ntiva's current and future clients in the mid-market to achieve their technology goals."

"From inception, we've been obsessed with providing our clients end-to-end integrated business solutions from early concept stages to implementation and beyond," said Glen Hampton, who will be staying on with the company and leading the growth of the enterprise focused practice. "Our unique approach includes tailored co-managed IT service solutions to supplement the internal IT staff, as appropriate, that can help organizations reach business objectives at a faster rate, by filling in gaps and offering specialized knowledge. Together with Ntiva, we can now offer an affordable and compelling suite of enhanced services for businesses (including 24x7 help desk, SOC, SIEM and incident response) who see partnering with a national technology consultant as strategic to their growth in a competitive global marketplace."

Southfield Capital acquired Ntiva in 2016 in partnership with Ntiva's founder, Steven Freidkin. The Equilibrium acquisition will increase Ntiva's client base to over 1,250 organizations located across the U.S. Southfield Partner, Heb James, commented on the transaction, "We believe that combining Equilibrium with Ntiva will enable us to deepen client relationships and provide a higher level of service. The transaction will further enhance Ntiva's presence in the Midwest and broaden our industry leading managed IT service offering."

Crestline Investors provided debt financing. Finn, Dixon & Herling provided legal counsel to Ntiva and Southfield Capital.

About Ntiva

Ntiva is a leading IT services company that provides businesses across the U.S. with advanced technology expertise and support, including managed IT services, strategic IT consulting, cloud services, cyber-security and telecom solutions. Their team of world-class talent genuinely cares about the relationships they build and understands that response and precision are fundamental keys to a successful partnership. Ntiva's ultimate objective is to help clients leverage their technology investments to improve business performance.

For more information, please visit www.ntiva.com.

About Southfield Capital

Southfield Capital is a private equity firm that invests in high-growth, lower middle market companies in the outsourced business services sector. The firm targets companies with $4 - $12 million in EBITDA and partners with management to scale the business through a combination of organic and acquisition growth strategies.

For more information, please visit www.southfieldcapital.com.

Our Team:

Andy Levison, Managing Partner

Andy Cook, Partner

Heb James, Partner

Tim Lewis, Partner

Brandon Pinderhughes, Principal

Chris Grambling, Vice President

Josh Sylvan, Senior Associate

Logan Vorwerk, Associate

Mike Weber, Associate

Jon Goldstein, Chief Financial Officer

SOURCE Southfield Capital

Related Links

http://www.southfieldcapital.com

