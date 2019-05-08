NTL Brands To Exhibit At NRA 2019 As Foodservice Experts With Gessner™, Prolon™ And Others Under One Booth

DALLAS, May 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- NTL Brands, a leading provider of domestically manufactured drinkware and dinnerware products based out of Dallas, today announced that they will be unveiling a new "house of brands" approach at the upcoming National Restaurant Association Show in Chicago, IL. The company has completed three foodservice company acquisitions over the past two years, including Prolon™, Capitol Cups™ and most recently Gessner™ Products, and plans to position NTL Brands as a comprehensive supplier of casual tabletop products across dinnerware, drinkware, smallwares and more. The NRA Show will be the first industry appearance of the newly positioned NTL Brands foodservice entity.

By bringing together their foodservice brands under a single parent company identity, the company is evolving to better serve foodservice customers with a full suite of high-quality commercial tabletop products. According to NTL President Tom Neth, "We are excited to launch a new era for our foodservice division, bringing together established brands like Prolon and Gessner to offer our customers a complete tabletop solution." Neth continues on to say, "Our house of brands approach allows us to be a partner with our clients in their tabletop needs."

At the upcoming NRA Show in Chicago, May 18-21st, attendees can expect to see a single NTL Brands exhibitor booth (#1610), with products representative of each of the company's brands, including: Prolon dinnerware, Gessner smallwares, Blazun™ unbreakable drinkware, Capitol Cups customizable drinkware, and Mr. Dudley® peppermills. New 2019 product launches will be on display throughout the booth, such as the new Craftsman and Reactive Glaze dinnerware collections by Prolon, and NTL Brand's proprietary new high-temp material Micropure™ that was launched earlier this year at the NAFEM Show in Orlando, FL.

For more information about NTL Brands' show presence and product offering at the 2019 NRA Show, please visit ntl-brands.com or one of our brand sites at prolon.biz , gessnerproducts.com or capitolcups.com .

ABOUT NTL

Established in 1956, NTL Brands is a leading provider of plastic drinkware and tableware products that are made in America and designed for everyday living. NTL Brands is the parent entity of product brands including ThermoServ, Prolon, Capitol Cups, Gessner and Makit Products. We are committed to serving as an integrated partner for businesses in the consumer and commercial markets, and we always keep the end customer's satisfaction a priority. Through product differentiation, continuous quality improvements and the highest level of service from our people, customers can rest assured that NTL Brands will deliver the highest quality and relevant product offerings to meet the demanding needs of the market. Whether for the home or business, we stay focused on life's necessities. For more information, please visit the NTL Brands website at ntl-brands.com.

Media Contact

John Lester

817-360-1164

john@mplpr.com

SOURCE NTL Brands

Related Links

https://ntl-brands.com

