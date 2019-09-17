NTL Brands To Showcase Capitol Cups Drinkware At NACS 2019

DALLAS, Sept. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- NTL Brands announced today that they will be exhibiting at the upcoming NACS Show, Oct 2-4, where they will showcase reusable drinkware brand Capitol Cups™. The domestic manufacturing company acquired Capitol Cups in late 2018 as an extension of their existing reusable drinkware division, and since that time they have relaunched the brand as a customizable drinkware brand underneath the larger NTL Brands foodservice division.

At NACS you can expect to see a new brand identity at the NTL Brands booth, since the company is now focused on providing broad line foodservice solutions across a variety of markets and product brands. For NACS, the focus will be on the manufacturer's ability to serve convenience stores with more than just domestically made cups, but with integrated refillable drinkware solutions and promotional programs via their Capitol Cups line of drinkware.

"The NACS Show offers us a unique opportunity to showcase our capabilities not only as a domestic manufacturer, but as a true solutions partner for businesses in the convenience space," says Brand Manager, Adeline Cruz-Phillips. "The market landscape is evolving at a rapid pace, and c-stores more than ever need innovative, nimble vendor partners who understand their business and are solution-focused." Cruz-Phillips added, "At NTL Brands, we believe our strength lies in our industry expertise and our ability to offer true marketing solutions for customers to help grow their business."

Attendees at the show in Atlanta, Georgia will be able to stop by the NTL Brands Booth # 7923 to see real-life examples and ideas on how to leverage reusable drinkware to increase sales and build customer loyalty for their brand. For more information about NTL Brands' show presence and product offering, please visit ntl-brands.com or ntl-capitolcups.com.

Established in 1956, NTL Brands is a leading provider of plastic drinkware and tableware products that are made in America and designed for everyday living. NTL Brands is the parent entity of product brands including ThermoServ™, Prolon™, Capitol Cups™, Gessner™ and Makit Products™. We are committed to serving as an integrated partner for businesses in the consumer and commercial markets, and we always keep the end customer's satisfaction a priority. Through product differentiation, continuous quality improvements and the highest level of service from our people, customers can rest assured that NTL Brands will deliver the highest quality and relevant product offerings to meet the demanding needs of the market. Whether for the home or business, we stay focused on life's necessities. For more information, please visit the NTL Brands website at ntl-brands.com.

