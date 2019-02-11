NTL Completes Acquisition Of Gessner™ Products

DALLAS, Feb. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- New ThermoServ, Ltd. (NTL), a leading domestic manufacturer of tableware, and Gessner Products Company, Inc., a leader in melamine and SAN smallwares and other tabletop products, today announced the completed acquisition of all Gessner Products assets by NTL.

NTL is best known as a longstanding domestic manufacturer of plastic drinkware and more recently, melamine dinnerware, operating in the retail channel as ThermoServ™, and in the foodservice market as Prolon™. Both the ThermoServ and Prolon brands tout a full line of American-made, high quality melamine dinnerware and Tritan™ drinkware products, geared towards consumer and commercial use accordingly. NTL is currently positioned as the sole domestic manufacturer of melamine dinnerware and complimentary plastic drinkware products, and the Gessner acquisition further expands the company's capabilities and growth opportunities in their core channels.

Gessner Products has been serving the foodservice and retail industries for over 60 years and has established themselves as the leading expert and domestic manufacturer of melamine and SAN smallware items that include ramekins, rarebits, bowls and serving dishes. In recent years, the company also expanded into additional tabletop product lines including the polycarbonate drinkware brand Blazun™ and peppermill brand Mr. Dudley®.

For NTL, the acquisition of Gessner presents an opportunity to merge the operations and manufacturing capabilities of the only two domestic melamine providers in the U.S. The Gessner line of smallwares will be folded into the Prolon tableware brand, resulting in a combined product portfolio that will offer foodservice customers a comprehensive suite of tabletop products.

"NTL is pleased to bring together resources and technologies of both the Prolon and Gessner brands with this acquisition. By merging two leaders in domestic tableware, this transaction creates an ideal synergy for both us and our foodservice customers," said Tom Neth, NTL's President. "We believe this step will strengthen our ability to serve commercial businesses with a full line of high-quality, domestically manufactured casual dinnerware, serving ware, smallwares and drinkware. Which in today's political and economic environment, is a much-needed option for businesses across all industries."

This latest acquisition by NTL is the third in the past two years, following Prolon in 2017 and refillable drinkware brand Capitol Cups™ in 2018, and is part of the company's aggressive growth strategy to become the domestic leader in plastic dinnerware and drinkware products. The company launched a corporate rebranding from ThermoServ to NTL in late 2018 to help manage their growing portfolio of brands that include ThermoServ™, Prolon™, Capitol Cups™, Makit™ and now Gessner™.

ABOUT NTL

Established in 1956, NTL is a leading provider of innovative drinkware and tableware products that are made in America and designed for everyday living. NTL is the parent entity of product brands including ThermoServ, Prolon, Capitol Cups, Makit and most recently, Gessner. We are committed to serving as an integrated partner for businesses in the consumer and commercial markets, and we always keep the end customer's satisfaction a priority. Through product differentiation, continuous quality improvements and the highest level of service from our people, customers can rest assured that NTL will deliver the highest quality and relevant product offerings to meet the demanding needs of the market. Whether for the home or business, we stay focused on life's necessities. For more information, please visit the NTL website at ntl-brands.com.

