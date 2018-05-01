NTN Buzztime activist sends demand letter to the company's Board of Directors to inspect NTN's books & records for a list of the company's shareholders

Reviewing last year's shareholder vote, it is clear the market is sending a strong message to the Board as existing members only received roughly 50% support, and that was when they went unchallenged:

NTN - 2017 Results of shareholder votes for BOD members

Name Votes For Votes For (%) Witheld Broker Non-Votes Witheld/Non Vote Jeff Berg 1,013,109 52% 237,084 703,777 48% Ram Krishnan 1,033,578 53% 216,615 703,777 47% Steve Mitgang 982,917 50% 267,276 703,777 50% Paul Yanover 1,035,478 53% 214,715 703,777 47%

Finally, as NTN works to comply with my demand letter, I would like to thank the numerous shareholders and other stakeholders who have reached out to me to discuss their concerns & interests regarding the success of NTN Buzztime.

Sean Gordon as a proposed Board member

a) Brings 20+ years of sales skills & business building

b) Driven by results, not excuses

c) Thinks outside the box & takes calculated risks

d) Passionate & focused on moving quickly

San Diego Tribune article - 4/24/18

http://www.sandiegouniontribune.com/business/technology/sd-fi-ntn-buffalowildwings-20180424-story.html

Follow up Board letter – 3/26/18

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ntn-buzztime-activist-nyse-amex-ntn-determined-to-bring-about-positive-change-sends-follow-up-letter-to-the-board-of-directors-300619356.html

Initial Board letter – 1/24/18:

https://www.sec.gov/Archives/edgar/data/748592/000147793218000647/ntn_ex991.htm

Sean Gordon

Email: srg4investing@gmail.com

