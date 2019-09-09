NTN Buzztime, Inc. and Spendgo, Inc. Launch Kiosk Tablets to Enable Digital Marketing and Loyalty Platform

CARLSBAD, Calif., Sept. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- NTN Buzztime, Inc. (NYSE American: NTN) continues to drive growth in its hardware division as customizable, durable Buzztime tablets are in high demand across a wide range of verticals. Spendgo, a loyalty and digital marketing company, is deploying Buzztime customer-facing tablets among its customer base, which includes small and medium-size businesses as well as well-known national brands.

"We're beyond impressed with the reliability and overall performance of Buzztime touchscreen tablets. We feel confident in Buzztime's proven track record of deploying, managing, and supporting large fleets of tablets across the nation. We're extremely excited about this partnership and look forward to adding even more value to our relationships with retail partners," said Spendgo CEO Ivan Matkovic.

Buzztime's partnership with Spendgo immediately follows the closing of a $3 million tablet contract with a top provider of technology and communications services to correctional facilities.

"This increased demand for Buzztime tablet systems in various industries underscores the versatility of our hardware, Android software and device management platform. In this partnership with Spendgo, we're thrilled with the opportunity to showcase the adaptability of the Buzztime tablet solution," said Ram Krishnan, Buzztime CEO.

The custom Buzztime tablet solution even overcame Spendgo's unique challenges, such as the need for tablets that integrate with legacy POS systems, the need for a customized Android OS with tethering, and the ability to connect to USB and charge at high speed simultaneously. After a year of searching, Spendgo concludes that Buzztime is the only hardware company able to solve such unique retail hardware challenges.

"Buzztime tablets are out-performing all other tablet platforms, and empowering us to deliver more advantages to our end customers – all at a lower cost. A key benefit to Spendgo is that Buzztime controls its own tablet form factor, which provides us with flexibility and customization options. For example, we're able to install drivers, connect to ethernet while charging, and manage devices across our network," said Spendgo CEO Ivan Matkovic.

Buzztime is building on the recent success with Spendgo, the correctional facility services provider, and other companies in verticals ranging from restaurants to signage. The company plans to continue penetrating additional verticals, leveraging its custom-built hardware and software solutions to open up even more revenue opportunities.

Forward-looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements that reflect management's current views of future events and operations, including statements regarding product demand, product performance and its value to the Company's customers, entering new vertical markets and revenue growth opportunities. These risks and uncertainties include the risks of unsuccessful execution or launch of products, platforms or brands, risks associated with customer retention and growth plans, the impact of alternative options and technologies and competitive products, brands, technologies and pricing, adverse economic conditions, the regulatory environment and changes in the law, failure of customer and/or acceptance or demand for new or existing products, lower market acceptance or appeal of both existing and new products and services by particular demographic groups or audiences as a whole, termination of partnership and contractual relationships and technical problems or outages. Please see NTN Buzztime, Inc.'s recent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission for information about these and other risks that may affect the Company. All forward-looking statements included in this release are based on information available to us on the date hereof. These statements speak only as of the date hereof and NTN Buzztime, Inc. does not undertake to publicly update or revise any of its forward-looking statements, even if experience or future changes show that the indicated results or events will not be realized.

About Buzztime:

Buzztime (NYSE American: NTN) delivers interactive entertainment and innovative technology that helps its customers acquire, engage and retain its patrons. Most frequently used in bars and restaurants in North America, the Buzztime tablets, mobile app and technology offer engaging solutions to establishments that have guests who experience dwell time, such as casinos, senior living, and more. Casual dining venues license Buzztime's customizable solution to differentiate themselves via competitive fun by offering guests trivia, card, sports and arcade games. Buzztime's platform creates connections among the players and venues and amplifies guests' positive experiences. Buzztime's in-venue TV network creates one of the largest digital out of home ad audiences in the US and Canada. Buzztime Hardware Solutions leverages the company's experience manufacturing customized open source Android solutions with a proprietary remote management platform to maintain a large fleet of durable tablets and charging systems. Our competitively priced approach and solutions enable successful product implementation for a diverse group of industries including corrections, point-of-sale and loyalty. Buzztime games have also been recently licensed by other businesses serving other markets. For more information, please visit http://www.buzztime.com or follow us on Facebook or Twitter @buzztime.

