NTN Buzztime, Inc. Announces 2018 Annual Meeting of Stockholders Preliminary Results

"The NTN Buzztime stockholders sent a clear message of approval with the board of director nominees receiving FOR votes from an average of 85% of the votes cast with 10% greater voting turnout than last year. These are positive affirmations of both our board composition and company direction.

"In 2017, two new directors were appointed, creating new energy and bringing different and new relevant industry experience. Changing the profile of the board, these directors have complemented our composition from a market and from a governance perspective. We have sought out, and will continuously seek out, opportunities to improve both the makeup and impact of our board.

"The Board is steadfast in our commitment to continuously strengthen oversight and accountability while working closely with management to keep improving NTN Buzztime. We appreciate all of the engagement with stockholders and their feedback over the year and leading up to the annual meeting. We thank those who supported us, and we will continue our engagement with stockholders and other stakeholders in the months and years ahead."

The company's other proposal, the appointment of Squar Milner LLP as the company's independent registered public accounting firm for the year ended December 31, 2018, was ratified.

Forward-looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements that reflect management's current views of future events and operations, including statements regarding the composition and performance of the Company's board of directors. Please see NTN Buzztime, Inc.'s recent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission for information about risks that may affect the Company. All forward-looking statements included in this release are based on information available to us on the date hereof. These statements speak only as of the date hereof and NTN Buzztime, Inc. does not undertake to publicly update or revise any of its forward-looking statements, even if experience or future changes show that the indicated results or events will not be realized.

About Buzztime:

Buzztime (NYSE American: NTN) delivers interactive entertainment and innovative technology, including performance analytics and secure payment with Europay, MasterCard® and Visa® (EMV) chip card readers or with near-field communication (NFC) technology to accept Apple, Android and Samsung Pay. Most frequently used in bars and restaurants in North America, the Buzztime tablets and technology offer engaging solutions to establishments that have guests who experience dwell time, such as casinos, senior living, car dealerships and more. Casual dining venues license Buzztime's customizable solution to differentiate themselves via competitive fun by offering guests trivia, card, sports and arcade games, personalized menus and self-service dining features. Buzztime's platform improves operating efficiencies, creates connections among the players and venues, and amplifies guests' positive experiences. The Buzztime platform has also been recently resold and the content licensed for other businesses serving other markets. For more information, please visit http://www.buzztime.com/home or follow us on Facebook or Twitter @buzztime.

