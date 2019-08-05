NTN Buzztime, Inc. to Discuss Second-Quarter 2019 Results on August 9, 2019

CARLSBAD, Calif., Aug. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- NTN Buzztime, Inc. (NYSE American: NTN), announced it will conduct a conference call to discuss its financial results for the three months ended June 30, 2019 at 4:30 P.M. ET on Friday, August 9, 2019.

CEO Ram Krishnan and CFO Allen Wolff will host the call and conduct a live question and answer session.

To access the conference call, please dial (877) 307-1373, if calling from the United States or Canada, or (678) 224-7873, if calling internationally, and use passcode 8597009.

A replay of the call will be available until August 16, 2019, which can be accessed by dialing (855) 859-2056, if calling from the United States or Canada, or (404) 537-3406, if calling internationally. Please use passcode 8597009 to access the replay.

The call will also be accompanied live by webcast over the Internet and accessible at the Company's Web site at http://www.buzztime.com.

About Buzztime

Buzztime (NYSE American: NTN) delivers interactive entertainment and innovative technology that helps its customers acquire, engage and retain its patrons. Most frequently used in bars and restaurants in North America, the Buzztime tablets, mobile app and technology offer engaging solutions to establishments that have guests who experience dwell time, such as casinos, senior living, and more. Casual dining venues license Buzztime's customizable solution to differentiate themselves via competitive fun by offering guests trivia, card, sports and arcade games. Buzztime's platform creates connections among the players and venues and amplifies guests' positive experiences. Buzztime's in-venue TV network creates one of the largest digital out of home ad audiences in the US and Canada. Buzztime games have also been recently licensed by other businesses serving other markets. For more information, please visit http://www.buzztime.com or follow us on Facebook or Twitter @buzztime.

IR AGENCY CONTACT:

Kirsten Chapman, LHA

buzztime@lhai.com

415-433-3777

SOURCE NTN Buzztime, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.ntn.com

