NTN24 Expands Evening Newscast Team With Mexican Talent

WASHINGTON, Feb. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire-HISPANIC PR WIRE/ -- NTN24, one of the top-rated Spanish-language pay TV channels in the US, recently announced that Alejandra Medina has joined the evening newscast Informativo NTN, the networks highest rated weekday program which airs weekdays from 7:00 – 8:00pm. Also joining the NTN24 team is Stephanie Ochoa as the Washington D.C. correspondent for the network, where she most recently covered the 2021 Presidential Inauguration. NTN24 is a globally distributed Spanish language news service.

"Alejandra has numerous years of experience covering the most relevant stories of the day and we are confident that she will bring that same keen eye for great news stories to the NTN24 primetime news show," said Claudia Gurisatti, NTN24's Director of News. "In addition, the timing is ideal for Stephanie to join our network, with so many relevant topics and stories of interest taking place in the U.S. capital."

Medina most recently was the host of the three-hour evening weekday newscast for TV Azteca Noreste, a regional television network based in Monterey with coverage of 26- cities and communities serving a market of more than 10M people in 1.8M homes.

Ochoa has had a number of roles across numerous media outlets. Most recently, she was the political correspondent during the recent Mexican presidential election for ADN40T, a DTT channel distributed throughout Mexico via TV Azteca transmitters, as well as one of their newscasters and special assignment reporters. She was also a travel and tourism columnist for the magazine Revista Bleu&Blanc. Her other work has been for media outlets including: Diario de Confianza, a digital news platform; El Financiero; Bloomberg; Grupo Milenio; Editorial Playboy Mexico; and Radio Trece Noticias.

About NTN24: NTN24 is an international, Spanish-language, pay TV news network made by Latinos for Latinos broadcast from studios in Bogota and bureaus in Washington, D.C., New York, Miami, Los Angeles, Caracas, Venezuela and Quito, Ecuador. NTN24 reaches more than 10 million homes throughout the Americas and is one of the top-rated Spanish-language pay TV channels in the US, with more than 2.52million Facebook fans, 6million page views/ month and more than 7.5 million followers on Twitter. Follow us on Facebook (NTN24), Twitter: @NTN24 and Instagram: NTN24.

