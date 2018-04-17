NTP Software is Refocused and is Now DefendX Software

DefendX Software's unique blend of file intelligence and archiving, combined with comprehensive monitoring and auditing capabilities, is able to provide compelling cost savings and risk reduction. With the extensive rebranding efforts, the company will continue to offer all of the products that existing customers have embraced, while investing heavily in new technology and go-to-market strategies.

DefendX Software's new branding further enables the company to stand out, not only within the file management market, but also within the ever-growing file security and data protection markets. Enterprises of all sizes will enjoy the ease-of-use of DefendX Software's streamlined new technologies, along with the human touch that is delivered through superior customer service.

"Our new direction continues to leverage the 20 years of development effort with our extensive partner community to focus on those items that concern CSO's and CIO's today: Security and Cloud," said Darrin Stivala, Vice President of Operations for DefendX Software. "This positioning and new business focus is a clear message to customers and partners that our solutions will continue to be best-in-class and serve the evolving needs of organizations today."

The DefendX logo brings a sharp new visual identity, characterizing the brand as a modern rendition of an established protection theme. DefendX Software's emphasis on safeguarding important file assets is reflected in the company's new tagline, "Secure File Management." This language speaks to the core belief that managing storage resources, and protecting the files that consume them, are equally important to governments and businesses around the world.

Please visit www.defendx.com to explore the new website and learn more about the suite of secure file management products and services offered.

About DefendX Software

DefendX Software helps organizations secure their critical business files and maximize the value of their enterprise file storage resources. From comprehensive intelligence, modeling, costing and chargeback to seamless file movement, protection and archiving. DefendX provides industry-leading capabilities to eliminate waste and align the value of files with the storage resources they consume. With DefendX, important file locations and the users who access them can be monitored to provide governance, protect against theft and enforce compliance policies. For more than 20 years, DefendX Software has been helping public and private sector customers around the world save money and eliminate risk every day.

