Ntracts and SullivanCotter join in Exclusive Partnership

Ntracts, leading provider of health care contract lifecycle management, announces partnership with SullivanCotter.

David Paschall, CEO of Ntracts adds, "Ntracts is now bookended by Hall Render and SullivanCotter. This unique convergence of expertise affords our contract lifecycle management clients an unparalleled solution that will only become more compelling over time. Hall Render is the nation's leading health law firm and pushes Ntracts to stay ahead of ever-changing compliance and legal issues. SullivanCotter's expertise in rewards and workforce solutions plays directly into our emphasis on the unique challenges surrounding physician compensation."

"Health care continues to evolve at a rapid pace, and there are a number of complex moving parts to navigate as it relates to physician compensation and performance. By adding critical contract management capabilities to help health care organizations reduce risk, maintain compliance with changing regulatory requirements, and improve operational efficiency, this will be a full-scale solution designed to support the transition from volume to value-based care," said David Schwietz, Chief Information Officer.

For more information on Provider Performance Management Technology™, visit www.sullivancotter.com/PPMT or contact us at 888.739.7039.

About SullivanCotter

SullivanCotter partners with health care and other not-for-profit organizations to understand what drives performance and improve outcomes through the development and implementation of integrated workforce strategies. Using our time-tested methodologies and industry-leading research and information, we provide data-driven insights and expertise to help organizations align business strategy and performance objectives – enabling our clients to deliver on their mission, vision and values.

About Ntracts

Ntracts, Inc. offers a software-as-a-service application that enables users to originate, search for and report on contracts. The application also accelerates the contract review and approval process by automatically notifying responsible parties of contract requests, approaching expiration dates and other critical performance milestones, saving clients both time and money. Ntracts, Inc. is based in Indianapolis, Indiana, and was founded by Hall, Render, Killian, Heath & Lyman, the nation's leading health care law firm.

