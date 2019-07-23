NTREIS Expands Remine Offering to Include Remine Pro

FAIRFAX, Va., July 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Less than two years after launching the Remine platform, North Texas Real Estate Information Systems (NTREIS) will be upgrading to the Remine Pro version, empowering members with the most modern real estate platform in the industry.

As part of the expanded offering, members in NTREIS will have access to the full suite of search, prospecting, and client engagement tools Remine has to offer. In addition, newly released features such as enhanced public record data, Remine Mobile, and all future Pro enhancements will be included as part of this expanded offering.

"Remine has continually proven the value of its platform to our members. With the purchase of Remine Pro we continue to focus on our members by staying on the forefront of Remine's innovation in real estate technology," said John Holley, CEO, NTREIS.

"We are honored to be equipping members in NTREIS with the latest tools Remine has to offer. Not only will all members have our premium features unlocked, but they will be the first in line to see coming enhancements," said Jonathan Spinetto, COO, Remine.

About NTREIS, Inc.

North Texas Real Estate Information Systems, Inc. (NTREIS) is a real estate information and technology solutions provider serving the real estate community in a coverage area exceeding 48,000 square miles in North Texas, including the Dallas Fort Worth Metropolitan Area. NTREIS provides information management services to over 38,000 MLS subscribers of its 15 Shareholder REALTOR® Associations, including over 6,000 real estate offices. www.ntreis.net.

About Remine Inc.

Remine is the modern MLS platform that gives MLSs the freedom and flexibility they need to create a stronger value proposition for themselves and their users, now and into the future. Remine is live in 45 markets and available to more than 900,000 agents and their clients.

For more information on Remine, please visit www.Remine.com.

