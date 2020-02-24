NTrust Infotech Announces the release of REmaapAI Mobile App

IRVINE, Calif., Feb. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Adding to its flexible and full featured Commercial Real Estate data platform, REmaapAI, NTrust announces release of the REmaapAI mobile application. REmaapAI is an artificial intelligence driven lease abstraction platform that is easy to use and can hold more data than a property management system. It also reduces lease abstraction by 40% and improves the quality and consistency of abstract data.

REmaapAI Mobile has a user configurable Dashboard driven by REmaap Analytics. The Dashboard allows the user to see items you need to address at glance, and provides the convenience of drilling down to view lease summaries, and even download the actual lease abstract for review.

With REmaapAI Mobile, a user can view the status of any lease abstraction project, and synchronize REmaapAI with the user's MRI, Yardi, or JD Edwards systems.

REmaapAI is used by 5 of the top 10 Retail REITs for abstraction and for granular reporting on such items as Co-tenancy impacts, Restricted Use, Estoppel processing and status, and a variety of other reports that are difficult to generate out of the user's property management system.

REmaapAI mobile also includes Maya, a virtual voice command assistant that allows the user to navigate to leases and review specific lease terms, such as conditional rent commencement dates, options…virtually any lease data that has been abstracted. When a new document has been uploaded to REmaapAI the artificial intelligence automatically reviews all documents in the zip file for completeness and alerts users to any missing files and letters, including commencement letters.

With the release of REmaapAI Mobile, you can now manage the flow of data to your property management system through any iOS or Android device, and quickly view the status of multiple abstraction projects.

About NTrust Infotech

NTrust is the global industry leader specializing in delivery of technology-enabled services for the CRE industry. Established in 2003 by CRE industry specialists, NTrust has over 900 employees worldwide and has completed over 950,000 Leases abstracts from 40 languages and 106 countries. Our clients include global REITs, owner/developers, service providers, and occupiers.

For more information on NTrust, go to NTrustinfotech.com

