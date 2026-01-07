NTS Acquires Vidterra, Expanding its Edge Software and Digital ISR Offerings

HUNTSVILLE, Ala., Jan. 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- NexTech Solutions (NTS), a mission-driven provider of edge-focused software and solutions for the defense, intelligence and homeland security sectors, announces the acquisition of Vidterra, a leading developer of edge deployed video distribution software. The acquisition strengthens NTS's ability to deliver timely, reliable insight from complex ISR and sensor environments, particularly in operational settings where speed, accuracy, and resilience are critical.

Vidterra is recognized for developing software that simplifies how video and sensor data are processed, fused, and delivered in challenging environments, including disconnected and low-SWaP scenarios. Its solutions are operationally proven and currently support high-tempo missions across multiple domains.

"Vidterra represents the cutting edge of digital ISR," said Joseph Paull, CEO of NTS. "Modern missions demand clarity, speed, and confidence in the systems supporting the operator. This acquisition accelerates our ability to deliver integrated, mission-ready capabilities at the edge."

As part of NTS, the Vidterra team will remain intact and continue advancing its technology while working closely with NTS engineers and operators. Existing customers can expect continuity of support along with expanded opportunities as capabilities are integrated across the NTS portfolio.

"Vidterra has always focused on solving practical problems for operators working in demanding environments," said Dillon Bussert, President and Founder of Vidterra. "Joining NTS allows us to scale that work while staying focused on what matters most to our customers."

About NTS

NTS is a mission-focused technology integrator delivering edge-native communications, infrastructure, and software solutions to defense, intelligence, and homeland security customers. NTS provides solutions to ENABLE, ACTIVATE, and AUTOMATE technology, empowering our customers at the tactical edge. For over a decade, NTS helps customers operate with confidence - anywhere the mission goes.

About Vidterra

Vidterra develops software that simplifies how video and sensor data are delivered and acted upon in mission-critical environments. Their software solutions distribute live video from any source, automating end-to-end video workflows, to transform video distribution into a seamless and efficient experience. Vidterra solutions support real-time ISR operations and are designed to perform where reliability, speed, and usability matter most.

