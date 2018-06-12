NTS Communications Announces Scholarship Winners

LUBBOCK, Texas, June 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- NTS Communications, Inc. ("NTS"), a leading provider of fiber-based communications solutions, announced that five high school seniors will each receive $1,000 in tuition scholarships.
Don Pittman, Executive Vice President & CFO of NTS, stated, "NTS is a local, West Texas company. Giving back to the communities that we serve is very important to us so we are pleased to award these scholarships to these five deserving students. These students are our future and it's gratifying to be able to support them in such a direct way."
The NTS Scholarship Program was designed to provide financial assistance to students who have a desire to further their education so that they can acquire the knowledge and skills to better prepare for the future. The winners of the 2018 NTS Scholarship Program are Gillian Jonas from O'Donnell High School, Jentry Wall from Ropesville High School, Kaci Ferris from Colorado City High School, Kristen Cox from Brownfield High School and Madelim Jaquez from Morton High School. All the students are seniors from High Schools which are within the NTS' rural service areas.
The next scholarship deadline for graduating seniors who wish to apply will be in March 2019. For more information about the NTS Scholarship Program and to download the application packet, please visit www.ntscom.com/scholarship.
ABOUT NTS COMMUNICATIONS, INC.
NTS Communications provides managed telecommunications cloud services and is the leading provider of fiber-based communications solutions for both residential and business customers across Texas and Louisiana. NTS delivers one of the fastest Internet connections available over a true fiber to the premise network. For the Company's website, please visit: www.ntscom.com.
