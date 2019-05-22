NTS Communications Awards $10,000 In Tuition Scholarships

Roberto Chang, VP of Customer Experience at NTS, stated, "At NTS, it's very important for us to give back to the communities that we serve. This scholarship program is one of the ways that we can do so and we hope to continue to grow this program every year. These five students are very deserving of the scholarships and we wish them the very best of luck in their future endeavors."

The NTS Scholarship Program was designed to provide financial assistance to students who have a desire to further their education so that they can acquire the knowledge and skills to better prepare for the future. The winners of the 2019 NTS Scholarship Program are Mary Dorantes from Olton High School, Petronilo Garibaldo from Brownfield High School, Dayna Romero from Brownfield High School, Jenna Miles from Littlefield High School, and Joanna Torres from Burkburnett High School. All the students are seniors from High Schools which are within NTS' rural service areas.

The next scholarship deadline for graduating seniors who wish to apply will be in March 2020. For more information about the NTS Scholarship Program and to download the application packet, please visit www.ntscom.com/scholarship.

ABOUT NTS COMMUNICATIONS, INC.

NTS Communications provides managed telecommunications cloud services and is the leading provider of fiber-based communications solutions for both residential and business customers across Texas and Louisiana. NTS delivers one of the fastest Internet connections available over a true fiber to the premise network. For the Company's website, please visit: www.ntscom.com .

