N&TS Group Addresses Omnichannel Market Needs With One Agnostic Solution

It is well-known that an omnichannel sales approach has become a buzzword in payment technology. It's importance in guaranteeing complete, integrated customer experience is something vital to today's market and N&TS GROUP has responded to this need with their ability to process omnichannel transactions with simplicity and security. Their turnkey payment software solutions are modular, secure, scalable and deployable worldwide, even in the most complex scenarios, as licenses, hosted licenses or managed services. All solutions can be integrated with their Fraud Prevention solution, which is also available as a stand-alone product.

N&TS GROUP boasts a unique multi-acquiring configuration which allows real-time management of acquiring services, enabling significant cost savings and maximum return on investment. A firm commitment to security and compliance makes N&TS GROUP stand out from the crowd, as they are the first provider in the world to be certified for Point-to-Point Encryption (PSPE), along with level 1 PCI DSS and PCI PA-DSS compliance certification.

N&TS GROUP is actively seeking partnerships, their partner program directed to Companies requiring white-labeled software solutions, as well as Regional and Vertical Market partnerships. The main focus is offering new opportunities by leveraging N&TS GROUP payment solutions to complete Partner offers, addressing the needs of enterprises operating globally as well as integrating multiple devices and manufacturers, payment methods and financial partners in a single agnostic solution.

N&TS GROUP is a leader in the payment processing industry thanks to more than 20 years of experience. They develop electronic payment software applications for everything that concerns the handling of cards as well as channel and device management. N&TS GROUP has a proven history in developing modular solutions designed to support businesses in their international payment processing, with applications seamlessly processing transactions in multiple countries, languages and currencies worldwide. The ability to create and install applications quickly and maintaining consistency with market demands gives them the edge.

N&TS GROUP headquarters are located in Milan and the company has branches in both Europe and North America, with offices in London and Miami.

Please visit the company website at: www.netsgroup.com or contact them at marketing@netsgroup.com

