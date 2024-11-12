NTS INNOVATIONS LAUNCHES FUNDING CAMPAIGN ON STARTENGINE

PEORIA, Ill., Nov. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- NTS Innovations, a nanotechnology company pioneering semiconductor-based energy harvesting, is thrilled to announce the launch of an investment campaign on StartEngine, one of the leading equity crowdfunding platforms. This exciting initiative offers both seasoned and novice investors the chance to participate in the growth of a company revolutionizing the future of power generation.

NTS was founded by contract manufacturing expert Donald Meyer, who recognized nanotechnology to be a key driver in future commercial innovation. Leveraging previous entrepreneurial success and exclusive licenses from the University of Arkansas, NTS is working to commercialize Nanoscale Energy Harvesting™. This novel technology combines recent advances in material science with semiconductor manufacturing techniques to create chip-level circuits that harvest energy from the ambient environment. First generation chips are aimed at self-powered IoT and wireless sensor devices. As the technology scales, potential exists to reduce or eliminate battery life issues across a nearly unlimited range of electronics applications.

By investing in NTS Innovations through StartEngine, contributors can directly support and benefit from the company's innovative approach to power generation. This campaign not only allows individuals to invest in a massive commercial opportunity but also to support a fundamental shift in the way electronics are powered, paving the way for a more sustainable future.

Novel, Protected Technology: NTS holds the exclusive world-wide, all-applications licenses for Nanoscale Energy Harvesting through University of Arkansas Technology Ventures with thirteen patents globally and growing.

Technology Ventures with thirteen patents globally and growing. Massive Market: Over 2 billion new IoT devices sold globally each year.

Eager Customers: Over 100 customers and partners expressing interest including a committed beta test group.

Don't miss out on this opportunity to make a tangible difference in the semiconductors sector while gaining a stake in a novel clean energy technology. Invest in NTS Innovations today and be part of a revolution in power generation. To learn more, visit StartEngine here.

Email: [email protected]

Visit: www.ntsinnovations.com

