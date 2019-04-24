NTT Advanced Technology Corporation to Deliver BlackRidge Technology's Cybersecurity Products to Japanese Market

"We strongly believe that BlackRidge Technology offers the most advanced response to modern cybersecurity threats with its First Packet Authentication technology, which inserts and authenticates identity before a network connection is established," said Dr. Eiji Kuwana, General Manager, Security Business Headquarters and CISO of NTT AT.

BlackRidge Technology develops, markets and supports a family of next-generation cybersecurity solutions for protecting enterprises, government networks, internet of things (IoT) systems, cloud services and data centers. The company's patented First Packet Authentication™ technology was originally developed for the U.S. military, to cloak and protect servers and segment networks. The use of identity-based network security delivers on the promise of an end-to-end, zero trust cybersecurity model.

"Our partnership with NTT AT is an important milestone for BlackRidge in Japan, allowing us to introduce our identity-based cybersecurity solutions in various market segments, including data center, cloud, IoT, manufacturing and managed security services," said Bill Joll, head of worldwide sales at BlackRidge Technology.

"With NTT AT announcing the availability of BlackRidge's zero trust approach to microsegmentation and cybersecurity solutions, BlackRidge continues its growth and long-term commitment for the Japanese market," added Rolf Lumpe, vice president business development at BlackRidge Technology, Japan.

BlackRidge's expansion into Japan reflects both the company's global momentum and the increasing prioritization of cybersecurity in the region. Geopolitical tensions, rising concern about physical and cyber terrorism, and Japan's preparations to host the largest and most complex sporting event in the world in 2020 are driving intensified efforts to protect against cybersecurity threats. BlackRidge is supporting these initiatives with its advanced microsegmentation and identity-based security solutions.

Since its founding in 1976, NTT Advanced Technology has served as a technical core company of the NTT Group, with various advanced technologies such as NTT R&D's network technology, security technology, cloud technology, Japanese processing technology and environmental technology, in addition to widely adopting advanced technologies outside the country. We integrate these technologies to solve customer problems and continue to provide added value for our customers.

BlackRidge Technology enables our customers and partners to deliver more secure and resilient business services in today's rapidly evolving cyber threat environments. The BlackRidge adaptive cyber defense solution authenticates identity before allowing network connections in order to proactively isolate cloud services, protect servers and IoT devices, and segment networks. Our patented technology authenticates user or device identity and enforces security policy on the first packet of a network session. This new level of real-time protection blocks or redirects unidentified and unauthorized traffic to stop port scanning, cyberattacks and unauthorized access. BlackRidge was founded in 2010 to commercialize its military-grade and patented network security technologies. For more information, visit www.blackridge.us.

