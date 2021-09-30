NTT CISO for Global Managed Services Honored Among Top 'Women in IT Security' by SC Media

SOUTHFIELD, Mich., Sept. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The managed services division of NTT Ltd. today announced that Jaclyn Miller, its chief information security officer (CISO) for global managed services, has been named to SC Media's 2021 "Women in IT Security." This program, now in its eighth year, honors trailblazing and innovative women who have shaped their industries – making a positive impact on the advancement of cybersecurity within the private or government sector.

With women comprising less than a quarter of the global cybersecurity workforce, SC Media's program honors those who demonstrate – through their expertise, commitment, influence and resilience – the power of gender diversity across the cybersecurity community. The flagship information brand of CyberRisk Alliance, SC Media is an essential resource for cybersecurity professionals today, offering news, research, events and more, by and for security practitioners and leaders.

Miller and this year's other honorees were recently profiled in SC Media.

"Given today's evolving threat landscape, cybersecurity shouldn't be an afterthought or add-on. It's important to embed it into technology solutions and ongoing business processes," Miller said. "As companies seek to prevent and mitigate risks today, this is often best accomplished with an inclusive approach and diverse team – bringing many different voices and perspectives to the table. As we look to involve more women in cybersecurity, SC Media's recognition of women in this field is both exciting and important. I'm honored to be recognized, and to be in the company of such accomplished leaders and visionaries."

Miller has served at NTT for over a decade. In her current role, Miller serves as CISO for NTT Ltd.'s managed cloud infrastructure and security divisions, working with customer and internal stakeholders to elevate security across project and program designs, and within digital transformations. Miller is a frequent speaker at leading industry events and an advisory board member for the Michigan Council of Women in Technology (MCWT).

"Congratulations to all of our 2021 honorees," said Jill Aitoro, SC Media editor-in-chief and editorial director of CyberRisk Alliance. "I am inspired by the incredible accomplishments from these women, driving progress across industries to shore up security, and I'm encouraged that the community is providing opportunities to leverage their expertise and creativity."

For more information on SC Media's Women in IT Security list, please see www.scmagazine.com/women-in-it-security.

About NTT Ltd.

NTT Ltd. is a leading global technology services company. Working with organizations around the world, we achieve business outcomes through intelligent technology solutions. For us, intelligent means data driven, connected, digital and secure. Our global assets and integrated ICT stack capabilities provide unique offerings in cloud-enabling networking, hybrid cloud, data centers, digital transformation, client experience, workplace and cybersecurity. As a global ICT provider, we employ more than 40,000 people in a diverse and dynamic workplace that spans 57 countries, trading in 73 countries and delivering services in over 200 countries and regions. Together we enable the connected future. Visit us at hello.global.ntt .

About the Managed Services division of NTT Ltd.

Managed Services is a division of NTT Ltd. Our hybrid delivery model combines on-shore, near-shore and off-shore operations to offer clients a solution that is both cost-effective and high quality. We have operational centers located in North America, Europe, India and Asia. Our global capability is supported by integrated and advanced monitoring, automation and IT Service Management (ITSM) systems.

