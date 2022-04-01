NTT DATA acquires Business Services and Technologies to expand its Global Managed Services capabilities

Business Services & Technologies , headquartered in the Bulgarian capital Sofia, was founded in 2012 and is specialized in guiding digital transformation processes through SAP via business and implementation consulting as well as managed services for SAP solutions such as Ariba, S/4HANA and SuccessFactors. The comprehensive Managed Services portfolio comprises Managed Cloud Services, Software Development and Application Management Services for customers from a variety of sectors including food and beverages, construction and the automotive industry.

"The European markets require Europe-based shoring centers and delivery on site. With this acquisition, we are expanding our shoring offerings in the European Union," stated Norbert Rotter, CEO NTT DATA Business Solutions AG.

"We welcome Business Services & Technologies as the latest member of the growing NTT DATA family. The acquisition will further increase scalability and flexibility in our global shoring approach in consulting and managed services and underline our claim of 'global capabilities – local proximity'. We are very pleased that our excellent cooperation over the past few years is now culminating in the acquisition process," said Lars Janitz, Executive Vice President and Head of Global Managed Services NTT DATA Business Solutions AG.

"NTT DATA Business Solutions has always been a trustworthy and high performing partner for Business Services & Technologies. The acquisition ensures the future of our organization and paves the way for economic growth – in Bulgaria as well as in other European countries and international markets. The management and our 150 employees are already benefiting from the access to a broader network and from many new opportunities for their professional development. This fits perfectly with our strategy for growing, combining the international strength of NTT Data Business Solutions with our local presence," said Dragomir Marinov, Business Services & Technologies CEO."

About Business Services & Technologies

Business Services & Technologies OOD, headquartered in Sofia/Bulgaria and founded in 2012, is an IT services and solutions provider, SAP GOLD Partner and Partner Center of Expertise. The company offers complex solutions including business consulting, IT infrastructure development, implementation and support of SAP solutions. To be able to meet customers' business requirements and to be its customers' reliable partner on their way to digital transformation, Business Services & Technologies has built key competencies in some of SAP's most innovative solutions for business process management such as SAP S/4HANA, SAP BI, SAP C/4HANA (C4C, C4S), SAP ARIBA/ARIBA SNAP, SAP HYBRIS (B2B, B2C, B2B2C, Marketing) and SAP SuccessFactors.

With its team of more than 150 Bulgarian consultants and a large network of international consultants, Business Services & Technologies has realized successful projects in Bulgaria, the USA, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Asia and Africa. In addition, Business Services & Technologies has the ambition to become one of the most innovative companies not only in Bulgaria but also on the international market and has focused on expanding its portfolio, including SAP S/4HANA Cloud, SAP Cloud Platform and Internet of Things (IoT).

About NTT DATA Business Solutions

NTT DATA Business Solutions designs, implements, manages, and continuously enhances SAP solutions to make them work for companies and their people. Aiming to help companies to transform, grow and become more successful, NTT DATA Business Solutions connects with a more than in-depth expertise for SAP solutions its clients´ business opportunities with the latest technologies – individually and across all business areas. As part of the NTT DATA group and as a global strategic partner of SAP, with close ties to other partners, NTT DATA Business Solutions gives clients and prospects access to innovative solutions and developments and thus makes an important contribution to innovation and long-term business success. NTT DATA Business Solutions employs more than 12,000 people in 31 countries.

About NTT DATA

NTT DATA – a part of NTT Group – is a trusted global innovator of IT and business services headquartered in Tokyo. We help clients transform through consulting, industry solutions, business process services, digital & IT modernization and managed services. NTT DATA enables them, as well as society, to move confidently into the digital future. We are committed to our clients' long-term success and combine global reach with local client attention to serve them in over 50 countries around the globe. Visit us at nttdata.com.

