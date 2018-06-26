NTT DATA and itelligence Once Again Jointly Among the Top 5 IT Consulting Firms in Germany

NTT DATA Deutschland GmbH and the internationally leading SAP consulting firm itelligence AG were once again jointly ranked in 5th place in this year's relevant Luenendonk List. Luenendonk & Hossenfelder GmbH has been rating the leading German service providers for over 20 years and publishes the results in its annual "Luenendonk Lists". In this year's survey, Luenendonk examined a total of 65 IT consulting firms in Germany - including NTT DATA and itelligence AG, which has been part of the global NTT DATA group since 2008. The two companies had already risen to place five in the ranking of the Luenendonk List in 2017.

"We are very proud to be among the Top 5 of Germany's IT service providers once again this year," said Swen Rehders, CEO NTT DATA Deutschland and Deputy CEO NTT DATA EMEA. "We see the accolade as confirmation of our determined growth course, which is reflected clearly in our sales as well as the size of our workforce. At the same time, the result is also motivating us to continue to drive growth with total commitment as one large team and to lead our customers into the digital future."

"Our employees are thrilled about this accolade," said Norbert Rotter, CEO of itelligence AG. "itelligence is SAP's Number One globally for SME customers. We are further expanding our offering in the areas of S/4HANA, Cloud Transformation, IoT, and E-commerce for international corporations as well and are pleased about being ranked among the Top 5 German IT providers with our colleagues from NTT DATA."

The overall volume of the market supplied by the surveyed IT consulting firms increased considerably last year. This trend was also noticeable at NTT DATA and itelligence; the companies generated sales of 702.2 million euros in Germany in 2017, representing an eight percent year-on-year increase. The growth is also reflected in a strong increase in personnel. In the current fiscal year both companies plan to hire more than 600 new employees together.

The wide-ranging portfolio, the consulting services along the entire value creation chain, and the strongly committed workforce are the reasons that NTT DATA once again figures among the top consulting firms this year: "90 percent of the DAX companies in Germany already rely on us as a Trusted Global Innovator to help them master the digital transformation," said Dieter Loewe, Managing Director and Chief Client Officer at NTT DATA Deutschland. "Being once again named as one of the five best IT service providers in Germany is a wonderful endorsement of our growth course and of our passion for leading companies into the digital future."

